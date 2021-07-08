Cancel
ServiceNow makes ‘multi-million euro investment in EU services’ as data transfer regulations get murky

By Derek du Preez
diginomica.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleServiceNow has announced that it will be making a multi-million euro investment, including opening over 80 new roles across the EU, to allow customers the choice to have their EU-hosted data always handled exclusively within the EU. Current ServiceNow customers will be able to opt-in to this EU-specific offering, at no additional cost, from early 2022.

WorldScience Now

Global implications of the EU battery regulation

You are currently viewing the summary. Transport electrification is a key element of decarbonization strategies; thus, the design, production, manufacture, use, and disposal of lithium-ion batteries (LIBs) are taking center stage. The environmental, economic, and social consequences of the battery life cycle are high on political agendas, owing to exponential growth in metals extraction; the climate impacts of battery production; and uncertainties in battery end-of-life (EOL) safety, recyclability, and environmental consequences (1) [see figs. S1 to S3 in the supplementary materials]. The European Union (EU) has proposed a new Battery Regulation (2) that intends to ensure sustainability for batteries placed on the EU market (see the figure), developing a robust European battery industry and value chain. The Regulation is very much needed, but, as discussed below, it will have global implications, with perhaps some unintended consequences. If left unaddressed, the Regulation, at worst, could hamper climate change mitigation targets and fall short of its intentions to promote a circular economy and establish a socially acceptable raw material supply chain.
BusinessWNCY

EU antitrust regulators to investigate Illumina, Grail deal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – EU antitrust regulators opened on Thursday a full-scale investigation into U.S. life sciences company Illumina Inc’s proposed buy of cancer test maker Grail Inc, worried that the deal may curb innovation and competition. The European Commission’s announcement confirmed a Reuters story last week. “The proposed acquisition may...
Worldthepaypers.com

EU wants to ban anonymous crypto wallets

The European Union has announced wanting to forbid service providers to offer the creation of crypto wallets without the customer's personal data in the future. Service providers who offer the creation of online wallets currently do not require licenses, and a wallet can be created without specifying any personal data. In the future, data such as name and address should be compulsory and anonymous wallets are to be completely banned.
Economykitco.com

EU to tighten regulations on bitcoin transfers

(Kitco News) In its latest anti-money-laundering campaign, the European Union is proposing to make crypto transfers, including bitcoin, more traceable. The EU regulators want to see crypto transfers be subject to the same anti-money-laundering rules as wire transfers. Anonymous cryptocurrency wallets will also be banned under the new regulation. "Given...
Marketstheblockcrypto.com

Behind the Scenes of EU Crypto Regulation

Defining new crypto market regulation in Europe is a delicate balance, according to Peter Kerstens, European Commission Advisor, presenting at the recent Shining a Light on Digital Asset Markets Conference 2021, hosted by Eventus and the Association for Digital Asset Markets (ADAM). Speaking alongside his US peers, Kerstens discussed the...
Worlddailyhodl.com

EU Policymakers Unveil Plan To Regulate Bitcoin and Crypto Transactions

EU policymakers are discussing a plan to increase regulatory oversight of the emerging cryptocurrency industry. A new proposal from the European Commission (EC) would require businesses to maintain records of the name, address, date of birth and account number of clients as they move cryptocurrency from one wallet to another.
Economy985theriver.com

EU to tighten rules on cryptoasset transfers

(Reuters) – Companies that transfer bitcoin or other cryptoassets must collect details of senders and recipients to help authorities crack down on dirty money, EU policymakers proposed on Tuesday in the latest efforts to tighten regulation of the sector. The law proposed by the European Commission, the EU executive, would...
Travelfinancemagnates.com

EU Draft Bill Wants FATF’s Travel Rule for Crypto Transactions

The anonymity of cryptocurrency usage is on its brink in Europe. A new draft bill introduced by the European Commission wants the implementation of the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) so-called travel rule on all crypto transactions originating in the continent. “It aims at reflecting in EU law amendments made...
EconomyBBC

EU plans to make Bitcoin transfers more traceable

Proposed changes to EU law would force companies that transfer Bitcoin or other crypto-assets to collect details on the recipient and sender. The proposals would make crypto-assets more traceable, the EU Commission said, and would help stop money-laundering and the financing of terrorism. The new rules would also prohibit providing...
Economycryptonews.com

European Commission Targets 'Crypto Wallets' And Citizens' Privacy

The European Commission (EC) announced "an ambitious package" of legislative proposals that would decrease the privacy of the EU citizens if implemented. "Today's measures greatly enhance the existing EU framework by taking into account new and emerging challenges linked to technological innovation. These include virtual currencies, more integrated financial flows in the Single Market and the global nature of terrorist organizations," the EC said.
EconomyCoinDesk

EU Policymakers Propose Tighter Regulation of Crypto Transfers

The European Commission made the proposal to help crack down on flows of illicit money. European Union (EU) policymakers have proposed tightening regulations on the transfer of crypto assets by requiring companies to collect details of senders and recipients. The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, made the proposal Tuesday...
EconomyFudzilla

EU will force data collection on Bitcoin

Proposed changes to EU law would force companies that transfer Bitcoin or other crypto-assets to collect details on the recipient and sender. According to the BBC, the proposals would make crypto-assets more traceable and would help stop money-laundering and the financing of terrorism. The new rules would also prohibit providing...
Internetmartechseries.com

Less Than Half of Organizations Have Adjusted Marketing Technology Strategy to Comply with Privacy Laws

Pathwire, the leading provider of powerful email APIs and intuitive email marketing solutions, today released the results of its Data Compliance Survey, a survey of 1,000 IT and marketing decision-makers across the globe on the most common data privacy and compliance trends and challenges. The findings reveal nearly half (44.7%) of organizations have had to add or change technology in the marketing stack to comply with privacy laws, and some are spending upwards of $10,000 every year to remain up to date with requirements.
EconomyUS News and World Report

EU Antitrust Regulator Scraps Amadeus and Sabre Investigation

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union antitrust regulator on Monday scrapped a two-and-half-year investigation into travel booking companies Amadeus and Sabre, citing a lack of conclusive evidence. The two were targeted by the European Commission in November 2018 on concerns that their contract terms could prevent airlines and travel agents from...
EconomyUS News and World Report

EU Commission Approves Ireland's 989 Million Euro Recovery Plan

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission on Friday gave the green light to Ireland's 989-million-euro ($1.2 billion) plan to recover from the pandemic and transform the economy to become greener and more digitalised in coming years. Ireland will receive grants from the 800-billion-euro European Union recovery fund approved by the...
Worldlionheartv.net

New player Beeinfotech PH fills in data center market gap with multi-million-peso telco-neutral facility

MANILA, PHILIPPINES — A new data center company is ready to power up businesses as Beeinfotech PH (Bee Information Technology PH Inc.) recently opened its first data center in the country. Beeinfotech PH’s multi-million-peso data center is the Philippines’ largest telco-neutral data center yet, tackling the market’s need for a telco-grade and tailored data center services provider.
Marketszycrypto.com

France Calls For EU-Wide Cryptocurrency Regulation

France financial regulators are reiterating their call for EU-wide cryptocurrency regulation. They want to push for an EU-wide regulation that grants the European Securities and Markets Authority greater direct power to control the growing cryptocurrency market in the region. The Autorité des Marchés Financiers, which is said that doing so...
Marketsdecrypt.co

Italian Securities Regulator: Binance 'Not Authorized' To Provide Investment Services

Consob is the government body that regulates Italy's securities markets. Image: Shutterstock. Italy's securities regulator, the Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa (Consob), has announced that crypto exchange Binance is "not authorized to provide investment services and activities in Italy." In a statement accompanying the announcement, the Consob...

