Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cincinnati Reds vs Milwaukee Brewers 7/8/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

tonyspicks.com
 14 days ago

The Cincinnati Reds (45-41) will battle the Milwaukee Brewers (52-36) in a four-game showdown at American Family Field in Milwaukee on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at 8:10 PM ET. Cincinnati ended the series against the Kansas City Royals with a 5-2 win on Wednesday. The Reds also won the opening game at 6-2 on Monday but failed to recover from a one-run deficit heading to a 6-7 defeat on Tuesday. The Cincinnati Reds managed to score five runs on 13 base hits in the last three innings of the game to mark a 5-2 win in the series finale. Starter Sonny Gray went 7.0 innings of work with two runs on seven base hits allowed while awarding two free bases and struck out seven Kansas batters in the victory. Second Baseman Jonathan India earned two RBIs on three base hits with a run in leading the Reds while Center Fielder Shogo Akiyama earned a one-run score with a double and one RBI in the winning effort.

www.tonyspicks.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shogo Akiyama
Person
Jonathan India
Person
Sonny Gray
Person
Manny Piña
Person
Willy Adames
Person
Adrian Houser
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cincinnati Reds#The Milwaukee Brewers#American Family Field#The Kansas City Royals#Era#The New York Mets#The Mlb Pick#Major League Baseball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBtonyspicks.com

Pittsburgh Pirates vs New York Mets 7/8/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Pittsburgh Pirates (32-54) and the New York Mets (45-38) will collide in a four-game face-off at Citi Field in Flushing Queens on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at 7:10 PM ET. Pittsburgh just concluded a three-game series versus the Atlanta Braves with a 2-1 standing early this week. The Pirates defeated the Braves in the first two installments at 11-1 on Monday and 2-1 on Tuesday. However, the Pittsburgh Pirates failed to complete a series sweep after a 3-14 loss to Atlanta on Wednesday. Pittsburgh scored three runs in the opening frame but ended up scoreless in the remaining frames heading to a 3-14 defeat on 14 base hits with 1 error. Pitcher Will Crowe made 4.2 innings of work with two earned runs on six base hits allowed while awarding two free bases and struck out four batters of the Braves in the loss. Catcher Jacob Stallings led the offense for the Pirates with one run on one base hit and earned three RBIs in the winning effort.
MLBColumbus Dispatch

Reds notes: Where do the Cincinnati Reds stand after breaking their four-game losing streak?

After the Cincinnati Reds beat the New York Mets 4-3 on Tuesday night, Reds first baseman Joey Votto looked back at what the Reds accomplished last September. While the 2020 season was only 60 games with an expanded playoff, the Reds were six games under .500 and 3 1/2 games out of the Wild Card race on September 10. In 2021, the Reds were 6.5 games back after Tuesday’s game and three wins over .500 on July 21.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Reds: Ranking the Top 5 best trade deadline targets

Who should be the top trade target for the Cincinnati Reds?. The MLB trade deadline is a little over one week away, and if the Cincinnati Reds are serious about taking home the National League Central Division crown, Nick Krall and the front office are going to have to make some moves prior to next Friday. Which of the potential targets, likely on the trade block, rank among the top five?
MLBchatsports.com

Trevor Story trade rumors: A key factor in the Cincinnati Reds’ interest level

May 16, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story (27) fields the ball in the fifth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports. At 49-46 heading into Wednesday’s matinee with the New York Mets, the Cincinnati Reds are on the edge...
MLBPosted by
WausauPilot

Road success helps Brewers take commanding NL Central lead

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers are returning home with the biggest division lead of any National League team, but it’s their success away from Milwaukee that has helped them build a seven-game cushion. Milwaukee’s weekend sweep at NL Central rival Cincinnati improved the Brewers’ road record to 29-18, the...
MLBchatsports.com

Brewers: Willy Adames Is Playing Like A 2021 NL MVP Candidate

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JUNE 08: Luis Urias #2, Willy Adames #27, and Jackie Bradley Jr. #41 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrate after beating the Cincinnati Reds 5-1 at Great American Ball Park on June 08, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) By now it is no secret...
MLBredlegnation.com

Reds Injury Updates: Antone, Senzel, Sims, Moustakas and more

Oof, what a list in that title, huh? The Cincinnati Reds are an injured team right now, but things seem to be moving in the right direction on this day as manager David Bell provided some updates on a handful of players who are attempting to make their way back from various injuries.
MLBFanSided

Milwaukee Brewers: 4 positions they could target at trade deadline

The Milwaukee Brewers are sitting pretty at the top of the National League Central division. After a three-game sweep over the second-placed Cincinnati Reds, they hold a seven-game lead heading into the latter part of July. However, they have their sights set much higher than a simple division crown. Milwaukee...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Reds: Joey Votto’s rounding into form during the month of July

Joey Votto has notoriously been a slow starter. In fact, one look at his career numbers shows that Votto’s .894 OPS during the months of March and April is the worst of his career. However, the former MVP usually picks things up after the All-Star break, and 2021 is shaping up to be another strong finish for the Cincinnati Reds‘ first baseman.
MLBSportsGrid

3 Daily Fantasy Baseball Stacks for Tuesday 7/20/21

Stacks are the backbone of cashing daily fantasy baseball lineups. Correlation drives upside, creating the potential to place high or even win GPPs when your selected stacks explode offensively. This column will do the digging and the dirty work to determine which stacks are worth rostering each day. Scoring upside...
MLBpitcherlist.com

Bullpen Depth Charts: Relievers To Stream — 7/20

Welcome back to Relievers to Stream for Wins and Saves! This will bring you up-to-date bullpen depth charts every morning for the day’s games and makes for a great tool for those of you looking to stream saves or wins. This series runs seven days a week, so be sure to check in every morning to get your daily bullpen fix!
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Brewers: 4 Relief Pitchers to Target via Trade in 2021

The MLB trade deadline is about a week and a half away, and for the Milwaukee Brewers, they’ve already been quite active on the trade market this season, trading away Orlando Arcia, acquiring Willy Adames and Trevor Richards, then trading away Richards recently for Rowdy Tellez. And it’s quite likely that they aren’t done yet.
MLBclevelandstar.com

Report: Reds' Nick Castellanos has wrist microfracture

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos could miss a couple of weeks due to a microfracture in his right wrist, MLB Network reported Thursday. The 29-year-old first-time All-Star has not started a game since leaving last Friday's 11-6 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers after being hit by a pitch. He flied out as a pinch hitter in Monday's 15-11 loss to the New York Mets.
Cincinnati, OHPosted by
Zachary Walston

The Cincinnati Reds Playoff Push Has Taken a Hit

The Cincinnati Reds have entered each of the last two seasons with growing optimism that they can compete with the best teams in baseball. Many baseball experts have been skeptical of that notion, wondering if all of their win-now moves left them in limbo - a middle-of-the-pack MLB team with a middle-of-the-pack farm system. Going into 2020 they signed Mike Moustakas to a four-year, $64 million contract. He had an All-Star nod under his belt but they had to get creative with their defensive alignments to fit him on the team. The reds followed the Moustakas signing by adding outfielder Shogo Akiyama from Japan. He joined an already crowded outfield. The biggest move came a month later when they signed the top available outfielder, Nick Castellanos.

Comments / 0

Community Policy