Cincinnati Reds vs Milwaukee Brewers 7/8/2021 Picks Predictions Previews
The Cincinnati Reds (45-41) will battle the Milwaukee Brewers (52-36) in a four-game showdown at American Family Field in Milwaukee on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at 8:10 PM ET. Cincinnati ended the series against the Kansas City Royals with a 5-2 win on Wednesday. The Reds also won the opening game at 6-2 on Monday but failed to recover from a one-run deficit heading to a 6-7 defeat on Tuesday. The Cincinnati Reds managed to score five runs on 13 base hits in the last three innings of the game to mark a 5-2 win in the series finale. Starter Sonny Gray went 7.0 innings of work with two runs on seven base hits allowed while awarding two free bases and struck out seven Kansas batters in the victory. Second Baseman Jonathan India earned two RBIs on three base hits with a run in leading the Reds while Center Fielder Shogo Akiyama earned a one-run score with a double and one RBI in the winning effort.www.tonyspicks.com
