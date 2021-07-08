Cancel
Topgolf’s excursion into South America begins in Bogota, Colombia

By Ann Gehan
Dallas News
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDallas-based Topgolf Entertainment Group’s international growth plan is moving into South America, beginning with a location in Bogotá, Colombia. The golf entertainment company and driving range operator has established a developer agreement with TG Latam to open international franchise locations in some South American countries. TG Latam was founded in 2019 with the goal of bringing Topgolf facilities to South America and is led by three Venezuelan principals: Freddy Alcántara, Carlos Alcántara and Ignacio Arcaya. The company is headquartered in Madrid, with additional offices in Bogotá.

