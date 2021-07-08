Cancel
How to watch July's PlayStation State of Play

Want to know how to watch today's PlayStation State of Play? Don't worry, you've come to the right place. The July 8 State of Play is set to start today at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm BST, and PlayStation has already confirmed that the show is set to last for 30 minutes, with the centerpiece being a 15-minute demo of the PS5 exclusive Deathloop. It has also been confirmed that we can expect a look at a selection of indies and third-party titles.

