Flexible Outdoor Tube Lights

Water ice is ordinarily fragile and breaks if extended by just <0.1 % (1). On page 187 of this issue Xu et al. (2) show that fibers of cold ice a few micrometers or less in diameter can bend without breaking into a near-circular shape tens of micrometers in radius. Upon unloading, the fibers spring back to their original shape. Such strains are near the theoretical limit of ∼15% (3), so the deformation is completely elastic. The microfibers can transmit visible light as effectively as state-of-the-art on-chip light guides (4, 5). The authors also find that extreme bending creates a near-surface layer on the compressive side that transforms relatively quickly from ice Ih (hexagonal crystal structure) to ice II (rhombohedral crystal structure). This pronounced elasticity and transparency reflect the absence of defects within the material, and the structure change implies a low barrier for the ice Ih-to-II transformation.