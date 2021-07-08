Sonic Colors Ultimate – Improvements trailer

One Switch title many of you will be looking forward to revisiting is Sonic Colors Ultimate which is due out in September. The reasonably priced HD version of Sonic Colors is filled to the brim with notable changes and improvements by the Sonic Team. The graphics have been given a makeover and there’s a brand new mode which will see you race against the brutal Metal Sonic. You can also customise Sonic when playing through the single player mode with free cosmetic items. The game will also feature a remixed soundtrack along with customisable controls if you don’t like the defaults. Sonic Colors Ultimate is due to launch on the Switch and other platforms on 7th September.