Performance-Focused Car Campaigns
Alongside the long-awaited Taycan 4 Cross Turismo launch, Porsche worked with award-winning filmmaker Nick Schrunk to produce a performance-focused PR campaign called Drive2Extremes. The campaign, packaged in a YouTube video, shows off the Taycan 4 Cross Turismo handling in extreme weather conditions. The Drive2Extremes video sees the sports cross racing across two identical tracks—one in -30-degree cold in Finland and one in 30-degree heat in the UAE. The video uses fast-flying drone footage supplied by Johnny FPV to capture the high-octane action.www.trendhunter.com
