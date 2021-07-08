Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Why does God comfort those who mourn?

By Contributed Content
elizabethton.com
 14 days ago

“Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted” (Matthew 5:4). “If you cry, it will get better” is the meaning of this second Beatitude, says Brittany, 6. Brittany, if you cry for the right reasons, you will indeed get better because God will comfort you. “This verse means...

www.elizabethton.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mourning#Water Parks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: God Asked Adam to Do One Favor

God told Adam he needed a favor from him. He was taken aback by the request because it almost never happened, but he was only too happy to ask what the favor would be. God replied that he would go into a valley, but before he could say anything more, Adam, who was still very ignorant about how the world worked, interrupted him to ask what a valley meant.
ReligionPosted by
The Independent

Celebrity preacher faces backlash after photos purporting to show luxury lifestyle appear online

The Bible says it is easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than it is for a rich man to enter the kingdom of Heaven, but one celebrity pastor does not seem terribly concerned with the warning. Joel Osteen, one of the wealthiest and most popular preachers in the US, has come under fire after evidence of his luxurious lifestyle was made public on social media. Mr Osteen, who leads the Lakewood Church in Houston - one of the enormous congregations that are dubbed "megachurches" - was criticised after it was revealed the pastor owns...
Family RelationshipsUpworthy

A letter to my mother-in-law about my 3 boys.

You always stole my thunder. You gave them everything they wanted. You never said no when they asked for anything. A second helping of dessert. Candy before dinner. A few more minutes in the bath. Money for the ice cream truck. I struggled to show you respect and appreciation while...
Posted by
Andrei Tapalaga

The First Child Sold by the Catholic Church

Anthony Lee and one of the nuns from the church in Roscrea, Ireland in 1955Daily Mail. Throughout history, it has been mentioned that the Catholic church took part in some unorthodox business, to say the least, but most of the cases cannot be proved. However, one more recent case from seventy years ago cannot be denied. This is the case of Philomena Lee’s son (Anthony Lee), who was given in adoption in exchange for a nice sum of money without the mother even knowing about it.
Religionwisfarmer.com

Praise God for potato salad during haying time

My bias on this matter is utter as it is cruel. I am a self-professed unrelenting, self-satisfied bigot. The subject? Potato salad. Why so unashamed? So conceited? Fellow pilgrims, because I am of the true faith. I have been to the promised land of potato salad. I have seen the light and known its heaven. I was there in the time and ancient age when potato salad was holy.
RelationshipsThe Independent

Dear Fiona: Our grown-up adopted daughter doesn’t want to see us any more

“When we adopted our daughter, 18 years ago, we thought it would be the most wonderful thing in the world. We knew she’d been through difficult times – she was eight when she came to us – but I know we didn’t appreciate just what we were letting ourselves in for. We now believe she had been abused in some way, although we weren’t told that at the time.
Religionwels.net

Through My Bible Yr 1 – July 21

Bible reading based on Ephesians 1:15-23 (NIV84) 15For this reason, ever since I heard about your faith in the Lord Jesus and your love for all the saints, 16I have not stopped giving thanks for you, remembering you in my prayers. 17I keep asking that the God of our Lord Jesus Christ, the glorious Father, may give you the Spirit[a] of wisdom and revelation, so that you may know him better. 18I pray also that the eyes of your heart may be enlightened in order that you may know the hope to which he has called you, the riches of his glorious inheritance in the saints, 19and his incomparably great power for us who believe. That power is like the working of his mighty strength, 20which he exerted in Christ when he raised him from the dead and seated him at his right hand in the heavenly realms, 21far above all rule and authority, power and dominion, and every title that can be given, not only in the present age but also in the one to come. 22And God placed all things under his feet and appointed him to be head over everything for the church, 23which is his body, the fullness of him who fills everything in every way.
Religiontruthforlife.org

Download (Free) — “Preaching the Gospel: How to Proclaim Christ from All of Scripture”

The continuing challenge of preaching is to bring God’s divine content into the human context in which the message is delivered. For pastors, the key is to help their people understand that following death comes judgment and that the salvation God offers through Christ Jesus is the only deliverance from an eternal sentence. Pastors must make a clear, authoritative, and urgent appeal to their congregations to make contact with Jesus Christ from all of Scripture.
ReligionRogersville Review

Why is God full of truthfulness?

“God is full of truthfulness because He reads the Bible a lot,” says Angela, 8. King David wrote in the Psalms that the Lord has magnified his Word above his own name. Who’s to say the Lord doesn’t read it as well?. Corrin has a little different perspective: “God is...
ReligionKenbridge Victoria Dispatch

God’s work does not have a retirement age

Remember the country song, “I ain’t as good as I once was…” from Toby Keith?. I love talking with folks more seasoned in life than I. I love hearing all they have accomplished and how they’re living life at this chapter in their story and how much harder they worked than most folks these days, and how they’re glad those days are behind them because they don’t feel they’re as good as they once were.
PetsRecord-Herald

Yoders take a slice of God’s comforting ‘cake’

Daniel stepped into the house, cradling something. A second look revealed the surprise, a perfectly adorable fawn covered with white spots. By all evidence, it was no more than a week old. We gasped. Could it be a real baby deer?. Daniel explained how its mommy had gotten hit on...
ReligionNeshoba Democrat

GETTING THE MESSAGE/Peace with God through Christ

The book of Acts is the inspired account of the Lord Jesus Christ building his church through the proclamation of the gospel. He commanded his apostles to begin in Jerusalem with the Jewish people, proceed to the surrounding areas in Judea and Samaria, and from there go to the end of the earth.
Religionrecord-courier.com

Voices of Faith: Let's support and comfort those still struggling

Does anyone remember TGIF sitcoms from the 90s -- "Full House," "Step by Step," "Hanging with Mr. Cooper" and "Perfect Strangers?" My favorite was "Family Matters" --Carl and Harriet, Mama Winslow, Eddie and Waldo, Laura and, of course, Steve Urkel. Watching them experience life was entertaining to say the least. What was so endearing -- but also eye-roll-worthy -- was the part at the end of the show when everything got tidily resolved. You knew it was coming when the sweet, soft music started playing in the background. Carl would sit down with Laura to give her a life lesson. Mamma Winslow would sit down with Eddie to offer some sage advice. Everything would get neatly resolved in about half-hour’s time ... just perfect. We love tidy endings.
Religionicr.org

How Does God Hear?

“Hearken therefore unto the supplications of thy servant, and of thy people Israel, which they shall make toward this place: hear thou from thy dwelling place, even from heaven; and when thou hearest, forgive.” (2 Chronicles 6:21) No less than eight times in Solomon’s prayer of dedication for the temple...
Religionelizabethton.com

We must always believe God

Dear Rev. Graham: My wife and I came close to adopting a child from another country when COVID-19 locked down the world. Our hopes were dashed. People said it was in God’s plan. We never expected to have our own biological children but now we have a child on the way. Is this what it means that God works in mysterious ways? — C.A.
ReligionWatertown Daily Times

Here is comfort for all of us who walked through the valley of death

“Though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I shall fear no evil; for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me. ”. For many of us these words from the 23rd Psalm can probably describe the last year and a half very well. We have faced and continue to face a disease that killed many, we have faced and continue to face division in our country that has also resulted in loss of life, and we have faced our own personal losses that are a part of our human journey on this earth.
ReligionCourier-Times

Faith Perspective: “Why God Doesn’t Answer My Prayers”

There’s a great Old Testament story in Daniel chapter 10 that begins with Daniel praying about a matter for “three full weeks.” (Daniel 10:1-2) Isn’t that a long time to pray? If God doesn’t answer prayer, why tell us to pray? There are so many Scriptures advising us to pray: 2 Chronicles 7:14; Jeremiah 33:3; Mark 1:35; Matthew 6:5-7,16-17; Philippians 4:6. Paul even suggested we should “pray without ceasing.” (1 Thessalonians 5:17)
ReligionEvening Star

Why can't we hear God?

Have you ever wondered why we don’t hear from God like the ways He spoke to others in biblical days? Why there are no more “burning bush” moments, “voice from Heaven” calls, the “visions and dreams” between God and man, or how God would “walk in the coolness of the morning” with us?
Hope, INGreenfield Daily Reporter

Hope for Living: Press on amid frustration and see what God does

Everything going on in our world today is a constant reminder that this world is not our home and that we are on a journey to the Promise Land. Like Moses leading the children of Israel out of slavery in Egypt, we were rescued from spiritual darkness when we put our faith in Jesus.
Family RelationshipsDesiring God

How Does God Define Family?

Last year, acclaimed editorialist David Brooks argued that “the nuclear family was a mistake.” Brooks held up the older example of extended-kin networks as a superior model, but he also expressed interest in “nonbiological kin” and “familylike” relationships. More radically, “Black Lives Matter” has proclaimed its desire to “disrupt the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy