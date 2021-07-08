Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Reportedly Moving In Together

By Christopher Luu
In Style
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's only been two months since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunited and the entire world was pulled into the gravitational pull of glamour, nostalgia, and the comforting arms of throwback romance. While it seems like they've been together forever, every outing, hand-holding photo, and secret makeout session at Nobu (not to mention the bi-coastal nature of these over-the-top romps) offered up a new wave of oohs and aahs. Now, it seems like the two could be taking the next logical and very big step: moving in together.

www.instyle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Jennifer Lopez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Weekly#Entertainment Tonight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Now We Know What Alex Rodriguez’s Dating Plans Are After He Was Spotted Out With Ben Affleck’s Ex

Since his breakup from former fianceé Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez’s every move has been closely monitored to see if he’ll follow in her footsteps and strike up a passionate rebound as she has with Ben Affleck. Already, the retired baseball star has stirred gossip after he was seen leaving Katie Holmes’ apartment building, and now he’s been seen hanging out with one of Affleck’s ex-girlfriends, sparking rumors that he’s trying to get back at “Bennifer.” Sources close to Rodriguez have now given some interesting insight into what his current love life looks like and if he’s looking to round the bases with a new lover.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Ben Affleck Has ‘Hit A New Rock Bottom’?

Is Ben Affleck‘s health in trouble following his split from Ana de Armas? That’s the story one tabloid was pushing earlier this year. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor. Ben Affleck’s Split From Ana De Armas ‘Hitting Him Hard’?. Back in February, Woman’s Day reported Ben Affleck’s health was in serious...
Theater & DancePosted by
American Songwriter

Jennifer Lopez is Living Her Best Life with “Cambia El Paso”

Finding herself at another crossroad in life, Jennifer Lopez had somewhat of an epiphany while filming a movie in the Dominican Republic. “I had got to a point in my life where I really felt good on my own,” said Jennifer Lopez, during a recent interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. “I love my life right now. I love what I’m doing. I love where I’m at. I love the person that I am continually evolving into and becoming and that kind of joy, that kind of happiness, that kind of love always inspires me.”
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner Bonds With Her Tall Daughter Violet, 15, On Girls’ Trip To Paris – Photo

Jennifer Garner and Violet Affleck spent some valuable mother-daughter time together in Paris, and it’s amazing how the ‘Alias’ star’s teenage girl towers over her!. Ben Affleck is reportedly 6’4”, and it’s clear that his and Jennifer Garner’s eldest child inherited his genes when it comes to the height department. Jennifer, 49, and Violet Affleck arrived in Paris, France, on Thursday (July 1), and the two were photographed while waiting for the luggage to be unloaded from a car. At age 15, Violet – seen wearing a floral dress over a white long-sleeve shirt – was taller than the Elektra actress, who is a reported 5’8. It’s quite possible that someday soon, she’ll be seeing eye-to-eye, literally, with her father.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Reports: ‘Horndog’ Alex Rodriguez Struggling After Jennifer Lopez Split, Looking To Score A Rebound

It wasn’t that long ago that Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez were engaged to be wed. Were it not for the coronavirus, they likely would have tied the knot in 2019. Tie the knot they did not, however, and Lopez has famously moved on to an old flame: Ben Affleck. As “Bennifer” rignites early-2000s nostalgia with their romance, many are wondering what Rodriguez is currently up to. Like Lopez, he’s dealing with a fresh breakup as well. Gossip Cop investigates stories about the former New York Yankee slugger all the time, and the recent coverage hasn’t been positive.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Violet Affleck, 15, Looks Just Like Mom Jennifer Garner’s Twin As They Prepare To Board Train To Paris

Violet Affleck proved she’s truly her A-list mom’s mini-me when she stepped out with Jennifer Garner at a Paris train station. Jennifer Garner has jetted off on a European vacation with her eldest daughter, Violet Affleck. The 15-year-old, whom Jen shares with Ben Affleck, stood even taller than her mom when she was photographed in a Paris train station on July 3, walking alongside the 13 Going On 30 star. The teenager wore a blue, sleeveless jumpsuit with a tie at the waist, along with sneakers and a blue shoulder bag.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

'We had nothing': Matt Damon reflects on being 'broke' while living with pal Ben Affleck before they were famous... and recalls missing out on £200m when he turned down a role in Avatar

Matt Damon has reflected on being 'broke' while he was living with good pal Ben Affleck and trying to make it in Hollywood. The actor, 50, explained how they 'had nothing' and would show landlords in LA an article about their upcoming movie Good Will Hunting to try and find places to live.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

J.Lo Rocks A Crop Top & Holds Hands With Daughter Emme, 13, On Shopping Trip — Photos

Jennifer Lopez has stepped out for a day of shopping with her mini-me daughter Emme, who donned curly, bright blue hair!. Jennifer Lopez‘s adorable daughter Emme, 13, is already taking after her mom! The teenager is totally embracing her own personal style, and most recently stepped out with curly, blue locks! The 51-year-old mother of two was seen walking hand-in-hand with Emme, while the pair went shopping in West Hollywood on July 13. The “Cambia El Paso” singer rocked a white crop top and loose beige pants, which put her taut abs on display.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Jennifer Lopez confesses that “she has never been better” in the middle of her affair with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez may have found her happy ending with Ben Affleck. The actress of Marry Me He admitted that he is having “the best time of my life” right now. As revealed during a new interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, “I’m super happy. I know people always ask, ‘How are you? What’s going on? Are you okay?’ This is it. I’ve never been better. “
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Marc Anthony Really Feels About J-Lo Moving Their Kids to Be Closer to Ben

Still friends. Marc Anthony’s reaction to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shows that he has no issues with his ex-wife and her new boyfriend. A source told HollywoodLife on Sunday, July 18, that the “Vivir Mi Vida” singer “doesn’t care” who J-Lo is dating and where she is living. The Selena actress relocated from Miami—where Marc and their two kids, 13-year-old twins Emme and Max, were based—to Los Angeles in June to be closer to Ben. J-Lo, who also lived in Miami with her ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez, owns a $28 million home in Bel-Air, and was seen touring schools in L.A. prior to her move. According to the source, Marc, who still lives in Miami, is “fine” with their kids splitting their time between both coasts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy