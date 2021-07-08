Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Reportedly Moving In Together
It's only been two months since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunited and the entire world was pulled into the gravitational pull of glamour, nostalgia, and the comforting arms of throwback romance. While it seems like they've been together forever, every outing, hand-holding photo, and secret makeout session at Nobu (not to mention the bi-coastal nature of these over-the-top romps) offered up a new wave of oohs and aahs. Now, it seems like the two could be taking the next logical and very big step: moving in together.www.instyle.com
