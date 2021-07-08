Everything We Know About 'Gossip Girl' Revival Season 2
With the original Gossip Girl series, things got a little off the rails—to put it lightly—as the show went on. One day Blair Waldorf was a high schooler kicking people off the steps of the Met, the next thing you know she's marrying a prince from Monaco who secretly hates her. But, will the new Gossip Girl revival series meet a similar fate? So far, only one season has been confirmed, but if the show goes on, we could see something as wild as, say, one the new characters having an affair with one of the OGs. Much crazier things have happened in this series.www.cosmopolitan.com
