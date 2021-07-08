When anger shows up, let it go

I thought I was seeking revelation—but I was actually seeking a sign. While studying at university, I found a good employer with a position in my field of study. After I graduated, my wife and I moved two times with the company, and I took a promotion each time. My career was going well. After almost five years in the last position, I began to wonder if it was time to seek a different employer. I felt stagnated, and I was worried that taking care of my spouse and two children’s financial needs would be beyond my abilities if I didn’t change course. After discussing my feelings with my wife and realizing that my desire for more education had always been there since President Gordon B. Hinckley had told the men of the Church to get as much education as they could,1 I decided to pursue an MBA while still working full time.