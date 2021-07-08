Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hampton, TN

When anger shows up, let it go

By Contributed Content
elizabethton.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring summer school, I overheard our principal disciplining a student who had an altercation with another student on the playground. What the other student said upset him so much, the student grew visibly angry as he recounted the incident. The principal explained in life, we choose what we hold onto and what we must release. She told the student about a website called letgo. On this website, you take pictures of items that you no longer need so you can sell them. She told the student that he needed to put the other student’s comments on letgo because in the end, he was only hurting himself by holding onto those negative words. I watched as the student de-escalated and I began to evaluate things in my own life that were hurting me emotionally, mentally, and spiritually.

www.elizabethton.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Society
City
Hampton, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Galatians 5 1#The Solution Column
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Related
ReligionSidney Herald

When all else fails, quote Hezekiah 3:12...or maybe not

My favorite Bible verse to quote, and I use that term loosely, is Hezekiah 3:12. The reason is simple. It doesn’t exist. In fact, the Bible doesn’t even have a book called Hezekiah, despite the fact that it sounds like it should. I do not even have a quote for...
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

Letting Go of Lost Love

Some people struggle to move on from past relationships, even years later. Accepting the facts of the situation and letting the intensity of the memories fade can help people move on from past relationships. The attachment styles people can form may sometimes influence how they respond to breakups. Let's say...
Societyroseautimes.com

One Definition Of Anger: When Worlds Collide!

Anger. Is that spelt with five r's? Grrrrr, or six: grrrrrr? Maybe even seven depending upon how "ticked off" we are at the time. Each of us has our own personal world formed from the time we're born (maybe even before). Our personal world is formed by the input of others (majorly by parents) and through the choices and decisions we make along the way. Our personal world is the "I" I referenced in another article.
ReligionL'Observateur

When we pray, God knows our heart

I’ll never forget when my son, Matt, (now 60) was 5 years old and had trouble staying in his bed all night. Almost every night, he would wake up in the middle of the night and creep into our bed. Jeanne didn’t mind as much as me, because he always came in on my side of the bed. Once in a while I would bring him back to his bed, but he always managed to come back in our bed.
Mayfield, KYmayfield-messenger.com

Type shouldn't matter

You may have heard about what happened at a local eatery recently. Bahnschrift, Calibri and Times New Roman enter a restaurant and the manager shouts: “Get out now! We don’t serve your type here!”. Clearly, the different types of font used in our documents is one thing. However, to actually...
Religionaveryjournal.com

What is God’s will for your life?

I had a friend who posted a story about this. She said she was in a store and the woman at the counter was asking everyone if they knew God’s will for their life. Most people did not have an answer. My friend felt God prompting her to tell the lady that God’s will is his word. The woman was surprised to get an answer. She said she had asked everyone, and no one could respond. Hearing this story made me start to examine my own life.
Religionmainstreetnews.com

LEWIS: Godly boundaries are a blessing

As children, most of us grew up with a set of boundaries. These boundaries show us limits to keep us safe and healthy. Our parents warned us to look both ways before crossing the street, and when we were smaller, I’m sure they wanted to hold our hand. Most parents teach their children to eat healthy, you know, don’t start with an ice cream sundae! As grandparents, sometimes that rule goes out the window, but generally we want to model healthy eating because these habits will eventually become a lifestyle.
Hutchinson, KSHutchinson News

Schinstock: Let go and let God

I am returning from an unplanned absence from the Hutch News pages. What was initially planned as an overnight medical procedure turned into a 27-day marathon stay at Hutchinson Hospital, a good portion spent in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). There is no one particular reason for my extended stay....
Religionchurchofjesuschrist.org

I Thought I Was Seeking Revelation

I thought I was seeking revelation—but I was actually seeking a sign. While studying at university, I found a good employer with a position in my field of study. After I graduated, my wife and I moved two times with the company, and I took a promotion each time. My career was going well. After almost five years in the last position, I began to wonder if it was time to seek a different employer. I felt stagnated, and I was worried that taking care of my spouse and two children’s financial needs would be beyond my abilities if I didn’t change course. After discussing my feelings with my wife and realizing that my desire for more education had always been there since President Gordon B. Hinckley had told the men of the Church to get as much education as they could,1 I decided to pursue an MBA while still working full time.
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: God Asked Adam to Do One Favor

God told Adam he needed a favor from him. He was taken aback by the request because it almost never happened, but he was only too happy to ask what the favor would be. God replied that he would go into a valley, but before he could say anything more, Adam, who was still very ignorant about how the world worked, interrupted him to ask what a valley meant.
Religionelizabethton.com

We must always believe God

Dear Rev. Graham: My wife and I came close to adopting a child from another country when COVID-19 locked down the world. Our hopes were dashed. People said it was in God’s plan. We never expected to have our own biological children but now we have a child on the way. Is this what it means that God works in mysterious ways? — C.A.
Religionclaytodayonline.com

Faith walk: Trust God with your Pain

Living a life of faith is a beautiful, life-changing blessing from God. However, it doesn’t mean we get a free pass from the pain of this life. Never forget that Jesus Himself experienced great pain, and He was the closest person there ever was to God. Christianity doesn’t take us away from all suffering in the world but rather gives us a way to process it, endure it and overcome it.
ReligionNeshoba Democrat

GETTING THE MESSAGE/Peace with God through Christ

The book of Acts is the inspired account of the Lord Jesus Christ building his church through the proclamation of the gospel. He commanded his apostles to begin in Jerusalem with the Jewish people, proceed to the surrounding areas in Judea and Samaria, and from there go to the end of the earth.
RelationshipsDesiring God

Why Friendship Is Worth the Fight

Some 1,600 years ago, Augustine said, “In this world two things are essential: life and friendship. Both should be highly prized and we must not undervalue them.” He’s right, though based on behavior, it seems many men undervalue the latter. Studies are confirming what many of us already know by...
Knox County, INVincennes Sun Commercial

'Never let a good crisis go to waste'

A couple of nights ago I woke up, startled by a bad dream, with a few very real tears running down my cheek and onto my pillow. I was on a crowded, hot school bus, and I heard a little girl crying, pleading for help. “I can’t breathe,” she said,...
Mental Healthpowerofpositivity.com

7 Things That Happen When Someone Projects Anger Onto Others

No one is exempt from dealing with toxic people in life. You’ve probably had your share of dodging poisonous darts from them. Often, these toxic personalities project anger on others and make you feel like you’re in a war zone. For some strange reason, people who have difficult personalities are...
ReligionHigh Plains Journal

Meditation

Read Romans 15:1-13 Whatever was written in the past was written for our instruction so that we could have hope through endurance and through the encouragement of the scriptures.—Romans 15:4 (CEB) I heard it again. I woke up to the same sound that I had heard every morning for the...
BicyclesArkansas Online

OPINION: Time to let that scooter girl go

When I attempted to take the license plate off, I realized the scooter was last registered in 2014. I took a decaying bungee cord, a tire pressure gauge and a reflective vest out of the front storage space and then ran my hand over the bolstered seat that my mom had struggled to help me put on with an eBay-bought replacement. I realized, too, that I hadn't used eBay since about the same time as the scooter had started sitting.

Comments / 0

Community Policy