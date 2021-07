If there is one thing Boosie Badazz is going to do, it's give commentary on the culture. The rapper regularly sits down with VladTV where he is asked questions about all things trending on social media, and we recently reported on Boosie sharing his thoughts about Lil Reese's troubles. In two years, Reese has been attacked in his hometown of Chicago as a victim of gun violence. In 2019, he was struck in the neck, and months ago, he was hospitalized after a bullet grazed his eye.