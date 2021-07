With the NBA draft and free agency approaching, trade buzz is starting to ramp up. For the Philadelphia 76ers, this means plenty of Ben Simmons talk. On Tuesday, we heard that the Sixers have started trade talks regarding Simmons and have engaged in early discussions with teams around the league, seeking an “All-Star-caliber player” in return. To follow on from this development, we’ve received a few more reports over the last day, adding some extra details to what the Sixers and any potential trade partners could discuss this summer.