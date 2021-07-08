A nonresident cap won’t solve education inequality

Under a budget proposal currently sitting in the California Legislature, UC Berkeley, UCLA and UC San Diego would cap out-of-state or international admissions to no more than 18% in the next three years. The rationale behind this nonresident cap is that seats at UC campuses should be saved for California taxpayers. But a troubling paradox emerges: While capping the number of nonresidents would create 4,500 additional seats for California students, it also would likely decrease the quality of education and opportunity for all UC students, Californians included.