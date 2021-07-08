Cancel
2021 MLB Draft: Top 25 College Prospect Reports

By David Seifert
d1baseball.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo. 1 Jack Leiter, RHP, Vanderbilt– Leiter had first-round potential as a high school prospect and pitched well in the shortened 2020 season, but he took the college game by storm this year by tossing 20.2 no-hit innings over three starts. One of those was a no-hitter, Vanderbilt’s first regular season one since 1971, and he followed it up with seven no-hit innings in his next start. The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder has a complete arsenal, but can simply dominate with a virtually unhittable fastball. His combination of velocity, release point, location and[…]

d1baseball.com

