Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Hands-on: iOS 15 upgrades the Notes app with support for tags; here’s how they work

By Michael Potuck
Posted by 
9to5Mac
9to5Mac
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FpzJi_0arEVglZ00

Apple’s Notes app takes another step forward in iOS 15 with several new features. Follow along for a look at how to organize iPhone Notes with tags, search them, quickly create new notes in a tag group, use smart folders, and more.

The Notes app has steadily evolved over the years with more and more powerful features. This year, iOS 15 and macOS Monterey bring new capabilities like support for tags along with mentions and an activity view in shared notes.

Particularly for those with a lot of Notes stored in the iOS default app, the new tags feature will be much appreciated to more easily sort and organize your content across iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

iOS 15 is currently available as a public and developer beta, with the official release set for fall 2021.

How to organize iPhone Notes with tags in iOS 15

  • Running iOS 15, open the Notes app on iPhone or iPad (or Mac in macOS Monterey)
  • Open an existing or new note
  • Create a new tag by typing a hashtag “#” followed by your text, e.g. #iOS15
  • Add a space after typing your tag to complete it (will turn yellow)
  • Tags can be placed anywhere in a note and be any font size
  • You can use multiple tags in notes
  • Head back to the main Notes page to see the new Tags section at the bottom (left sidebar in macOS Monterey)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dxlyh_0arEVglZ00
  • You can choose a specific tag category to view, look at “All Tags,” or search your tagged notes
  • From the All Tags view, tap the three-dot icon in the top right corner to change to Gallery View, select notes, or reverse the sorting
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ea4bM_0arEVglZ00
  • When looking at a specific tag you can tap the three-dot icon in the top right to get the Gallery View option, select notes, change sorting, or create a Smart Folder (organized by tags)
  • And if you create a new note (bottom right corner) from within a specific tag, it will include the tag automatically
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CT5Ui_0arEVglZ00
  • From the main Notes app page you also have a tweaked new Folder button in the bottom left corner that includes the option of making a “New Smart Folder” based on tags:
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d33lJ_0arEVglZ00

One thing to keep in mind, once tags are added in notes from iOS 15/macOS Monterey, they will only be supported in iOS/iPadOS 14.5 and later and macOS 11.3 and later (same for mentions in shared notes).

If some of your devices aren’t running compatible software, you’ll get a warning at the top of any notes with a tag.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments / 0

9to5Mac

9to5Mac

792
Followers
673
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

Apple news, rumors reviews and opinion on the latest products from Cupertino. We also cover Apple's ecosystem, partners, competitors and everything in between.

 http://925.co
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ios App#Software#Macos Monterey#Ios Ipados 14 5
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Youtube
News Break
iPad
Related
Cell Phonesnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Forgot your Apple ID password? Here's how iOS 15 will let a friend help you reset your password

Jul. 12—Passwords are tricky, and forgetting the password to your Apple device can be extra tricky because it also holds all of your personal data such as your passwords stored in Apple Keychain, your notes, your photos on iCloud and much more. If you forget your password, you can end up in serious trouble, including being locked out of your Apple devices. While you won't be locked out of your account permanently, getting in touch with Apple Support can still take time and energy that you might not have on a busy day.
TechnologyMac Observer

iOS 15: How to Create Tags in Apple Notes

Apple Notes saw a modest update with iOS | iPadOS 15, but one new feature that was added is sure to help your organization. Users can now add tags to their notes. Note: This is a beta so the location of these features within Settings may change. Tags in Apple...
ComputersPosted by
9to5Mac

Tested: Anker’s new PowerConf C300 delivers a notable webcam upgrade for Mac

With temporary working from home beginning to turn into a long-term hybrid schedule, the need for a good webcam has presented itself as yet another issue to address for out-of-office work. As some of the worst offenders of that, Apple’s lineup of Macs have long been scrutinized for their less-than-stellar internal webcams. But that’s where Anker’s new PowerConf C300 enters the mix.
Cell PhonesThe Next Web

Here’s how developers can implement the Google Translate API in their apps

Even if most of us can’t travel as we once did, the world is a more accessible place, at least online. Business people may not be attending international conferences or flying around the world for meetings so much. But in many respects, businesses are finding that they can access and develop foreign markets by localizing their websites and apps to speak the language of locals and adapt to their standards. Developers can play an integral role in the localization process.
NFL9to5Mac

Ahead of iOS 15, U1 Ultra Wideband support officially comes to the Car Key standard

One of the features Apple touted as being included with iOS 15 is expanded support for Car Keys, allowing you to unlock, lock, and start your car without having to take your iPhone out of your pocket. Ahead of iOS 15 launching to the public this fall, the Car Connectivity Consortium has officially published the Digital Key Release 3.0 specification and made it available to members.
Cell Phonesosxdaily.com

How to Beta Test iOS Apps with TestFlight

Have you ever wanted to try out beta versions of your favorite apps? Perhaps, you want to get early access to certain app features that the developers are working on? TestFlight makes it easy to beta test apps on iPhone and iPad, so let’s review how it all works. For...
Cell Phonesmobigyaan.com

How to edit PDFs using Files app in iPhone running iOS 15

Apple allows users to view, markup, and share PDF files on the iOS 14 Files app but to edit them, you need a third-party tool. But, that is now a thing of the past and for basic editing, there’s no need for a third-party application with the new iOS 15.
Computers9to5Mac

macOS Monterey beta 3 brings redesigned Safari tab interface to address complaints

Apple brought major changes to Safari in both macOS Monterey and iOS 15 with the first two beta releases. Now with the third beta, Apple has taken a step back with the Safari design after hearing criticism from those testing the software. Here’s a look at the revised default tab bar, updated toolbar options, and more in Safari with macOS Monterey beta 3.
Cell Phones9to5Mac

Apple granted patent for iPhone periscope lens expected in 2022

We’re expecting to see an iPhone periscope lens in one or more models in next year’s lineup, and Apple has now been granted a patent for one implementation of the optical technology. A periscope lens could comfortably allow 10x optical zoom in an iPhone …. Background. We’ve previously explained in...
Business9to5Mac

Amazon reportedly considering Alexa-powered Apple Watch competitor for kids

While the Apple Watch currently largely dominates the smartwatch industry, companies such as Facebook and Google are actively expanding their efforts in the industry. Now, a new report from Bloomberg says that Amazon has also considered an Alexa-powered wearable that would specifically be designed for children. With the release of...
ComputersApple Insider

How to add lines and grids to your Notes on iOS and iPadOS

Make it easier to write information down on your iPad, by adding lines and grids to the background when you're using Notes on iPadOS or iOS. The iPad and the Apple Pencil are a great combination for drawing or writing notes while on the move. There are a plethora of apps made to take advantage of the pairing, but it's hard to beat Apple's built-in Notes app.
Computers9to5Mac

Opinion: With advances in Apple Silicon, it’s time to think about reviving the 12-inch MacBook size

A few weeks ago, Apple officially classified the original 12-inch MacBook from 2015 as “vintage.” This comes as Apple drops support for the machine with this fall’s release of macOS Monterey. Fortunately, Apple actually released three other variations of the machine between 2016 and 2018 before officially discontinuing it in 2019. Two years after Apple stopped selling the 12-inch MacBook, I’m still heartbroken that the machine fell victim to consumers’ undying love for the MacBook Air. With Apple Silicon and M1, it’s time to think about bringing it back.
Software9to5Mac

Microsoft is bringing Windows to a web browser, and it will work on iPad and the Mac

Today, Microsoft unveiled a new service called Windows 365, and it makes it possible for users to run a full version of Windows in a web browser on any device. The new service is only available for businesses at first, but given Microsoft’s emphasis on cloud platforms, it is highly likely that it will become available for consumers at some point in the future. Microsoft is offering Windows 365 for businesses of all sizes, whether you are a one-person show or a giant organization. The best part? You can run Windows 365 on an iPad in addition to a Mac.

Comments / 0

Community Policy