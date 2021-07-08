Cancel
Las Vegas, NV

Miley Cyrus Shouts ‘Free Britney’ During Las Vegas Concert

By Alexandra Llorca
Posted by 
uInterview.com
uInterview.com
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Miley Cyrus showed her fans that she supports her friend and collaborator Britney Spears during a Fourth of July concert in Las Vegas, she sang “Party in the U.S.A.” and yelled “Free Britney!” during her performance. In the video, which was taken by a fan at the Resorts World casino,...

uinterview.com

