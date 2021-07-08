Miley Cyrus Shouts ‘Free Britney’ During Las Vegas Concert

Back in 2004, Britney Spears was living her best life in Las Vegas with her then-boyfriend and childhood friend, Jason Alexander. One night, what started as a "booty call" turned into something way more serious, as Alexander explained to ABC News back in 2012. "She just came out and asked me. She was like, 'Well, let's get married.' And I was like, 'Sure. You know, let's do this,'" he told the outlet. And so, that's what they did. "I went with my feelings. I was in love with her. ... I feel like she felt the same way," Alexander recalled. and their Vegas wedding made headlines all across the globe. There Spears was, wearing a black, long-sleeve crop top, a pair of low-rise jeans, and a white baseball cap alongside her husband, Alexander, wearing a pair of jeans and a black jacket.