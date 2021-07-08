Cancel
Calhoun County, MI

Handmap Brewing Partners With Atlas Sales in Calhoun County

By Tim Collins
Like many businesses, Handmap Brewing had to slam on the brakes during the pandemic, but now it's full speed ahead!. Chris McCleary and Jen Brown, both Harper Creek High School grads, moved back to the area in 2019 to start a brewery and were set for their grand opening on March 17th, 2020. McCleary, a former brewer at Chicago’s renowned Goose Island Brewery, recalled “I ended my job in Chicago on about the second week in March of 2020. I was thinking it was perfect timing to open on Saint Patrick's Day.” That didn’t happen.

