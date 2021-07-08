Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Twitter working on bringing support for speaking in Spaces to the web

By José Adorno
Posted by 
9to5Mac
9to5Mac
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3do0Y8_0arEUveb00

In May, Twitter added support for users to join Spaces via the web app. Now, the team behind this feature is working on letting people speak via the web app as well.

According to developer Nima Owji, who recently showed Twitter is also readying its iMessage-like reactions button to the platform, the company is working on the ability to let users join a conversation via the web app.

As for now, users can only speak in a Spaces room if they are on the iOS or Android apps of Twitter. Although Owji was able to show how this feature is going to work, he said not everything is completely ready as the reaction button is not currently working.

Twitter Spaces was formally launched for anyone with at least 600 followers by the beginning of May, after months in a public beta.

The voice-chatting feature lets Twitter users create live rooms with up to 10 people speaking, and unlimited numbers can join to listen. With Spaces, Twitter expects to “pen conversations on the platform with the authenticity and nuance, depth and power only the human voice can bring.”

Twitter also lets some US users create Ticketed Spaces, which means that for one to join the conversation, it needs to pay from $1 up to $999, which is a way the company found to help monetize its platform and bring more creators producing content specifically for Twitter.

In recent months, Twitter has been pushing hard to make its platform even more attractive to users. Recently, the company relaunched its verification program and is testing its subscription-plan Twitter Blue in a few countries as well.

Check out Owji’s tweet about the ability to speak on Spaces via the web app:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments / 0

9to5Mac

9to5Mac

792
Followers
673
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

Apple news, rumors reviews and opinion on the latest products from Cupertino. We also cover Apple's ecosystem, partners, competitors and everything in between.

 http://925.co
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Web App#Android Apps#Ios App#Imessage#Twitter Spaces#Ticketed Spaces
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Youtube
Related
Cell Phonesdroid-life.com

Google Gives 992 Emoji a Brand New Look on Android, Gmail, and More

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. World Emoji Day is tomorrow, so to celebrate we have big emoji news. Google announced this morning that they have given 992 emoji a brand new look that makes them “cuter, more accurate, and more flexible in meaning.” Because I know that you want them all as soon as possible, we have good news there too.
Twittermspoweruser.com

Twitter is deleting Fleets, says they are working on something else

In November Twitter launched Fleets, their version of the popular self-deleting Stories feature. Like Stories found on other social media, Twitter felt Fleets would help people feel more comfortable and share in a lower pressure way, so everyone can easily join the conversation. It seems, like the stories themselves, the...
Visual ArtPosted by
9to5Mac

Virtual Today at Apple sessions invite you to create Ted Lasso fan art

Ted Lasso season two debuts July 23, and Apple is inviting you to celebrate with a series of virtual Today at Apple sessions anyone can attend. Starting July 23, type artist Tyrsa will join Apple Creative Pros to guide three free Ted Lasso Fan Art Sessions. Grab your iPad, Apple Pencil, and the Procreate app to draw motivational mottos inspired by Ted Lasso.
Cell PhonesUbergizmo

Twitter Testing Letting Users Host Space Via The Web

As some of you have heard, Twitter has launched its answer to Clubhouse called Spaces. However, at the moment the feature is only available on mobile devices, meaning that if you’re on your computer and wanted to host or join Spaces, you wouldn’t be able to, but it seems that Twitter is working on it.
InternetUbergizmo

Twitter Could Eventually Support Sign In With Apple

Do you want to sign up for a Twitter account? Unlike other services that offer to allow you to sign up for their services using Facebook or Google, Twitter does not have that, but that could change soon because according to researcher Jane Manchun Wong, the company could actually be working to implement “Sign In With Apple”.
Internetkaspersky.com

How to avoid falling victim to support scams on Twitter

On the internet nobody knows if you’re a dog. Scammers on Twitter rely on that and frequently try tricking users into believing that they represent a vendor’s tech support – and then exfiltrate financial information from them. How fraudsters scam people seeking support on Twitter. One of the most convenient...
Recipesprweek.com

TikTok brings content trends to life in creator space

TikTok is opening a physical space in Westfield London, where it will highlight trends from the platform and allow creators to make content and interact with its brand. Called the TikTok for You House, a reference to TikTok's For You feed, the experience, which is arranged over 4,000 square feet, comprises four themed rooms set over two floors. Opening on July 22 for two weeks, the pop-up will host workshops and be a space for content creation.
Software9to5Mac

Stacktrace Podcast 144: “An M1 with some sugar on top”

John and Rambo discuss some of the most recent Apple hardware rumors, how they’ve been changing their style of programming since the introduction of SwiftUI and Combine, and whether Swift package manifests could one day replace Xcode project files. Also, why does John always call Rambo by his last name?
Internetmspoweruser.com

Twitter is working on Twitter for Professionals

Twitter, which has been working harder to help its users monetize their audience, is working on a new Twitter for Professionals feature for the social network. The feature can be explored somewhat via a link found by Jane Munchun Wong, but this is only 3 screens deep. The feature notes...
Software9to5Mac

Microsoft is bringing Windows to a web browser, and it will work on iPad and the Mac

Today, Microsoft unveiled a new service called Windows 365, and it makes it possible for users to run a full version of Windows in a web browser on any device. The new service is only available for businesses at first, but given Microsoft’s emphasis on cloud platforms, it is highly likely that it will become available for consumers at some point in the future. Microsoft is offering Windows 365 for businesses of all sizes, whether you are a one-person show or a giant organization. The best part? You can run Windows 365 on an iPad in addition to a Mac.
Computers9to5Mac

macOS Monterey beta 3 brings redesigned Safari tab interface to address complaints

Apple brought major changes to Safari in both macOS Monterey and iOS 15 with the first two beta releases. Now with the third beta, Apple has taken a step back with the Safari design after hearing criticism from those testing the software. Here’s a look at the revised default tab bar, updated toolbar options, and more in Safari with macOS Monterey beta 3.
Cell Phones9to5Mac

WhatsApp for iOS working on a new call experience

WhatsApp had released version 2.21.140.11 beta on TestFlight. This update brings a new call interface and a few more tweaks to this function. According to WABetaInfo, when WhatsApp beta testers make a call using the app, they will see a new interface similar to FaceTime. It also adds a new Ring button as well, which easily lets someone in the call ring a person again if they were unable to accept it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy