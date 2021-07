Plummeting bond yields and the dismissal of an unpopular refinance surcharge drove fixed mortgage rates down to February lows. According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average dropped to 2.78 percent with an average 0.7 point. (Points are fees paid to a lender equal to 1 percent of the loan amount. They are in addition to the interest rate.) It was 2.88 percent a week ago and 3.01 percent a year ago. The 30-year fixed average has fallen four weeks in a row.