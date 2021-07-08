Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greensburg, IN

Rita J. Bokelman, 87

By Gilliland-Howe Funeral Home
WRBI Radio
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRita J. Bokelman, 87, of Greensburg passed away on July 8, 2021. She was born on December 16, 1933 in Greensburg, the daughter of Joseph and Clara Laudick Fisse. Rita was a graduate of Clarksburg High School. She married Arnold “Ink” Bokelman on June 14, 1958 and together they had three children: Mark, Michael, and Ann. Rita was a cafeteria worker for North Decatur Schools for over 32 years, retiring in 2009. She was a member of the St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

wrbiradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ashley, IN
City
Greensburg, IN
State
Indiana State
City
Austin, IN
City
Decatur, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
Person
Ryan North
Person
Ashley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clarksburg High School#North Decatur Schools#Brothers#The St Mary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US carries out strikes against Taliban in support of Afghan forces

The U.S. military carried out two strikes against the Taliban Thursday night targeting captured equipment, multiple defense officials said, according to CNN. The two strikes were in support of the Afghan forces in Kandahar province. In the final phases before the U.S. withdraws from Afghanistan, the U.S. military has maintained...
HealthABC News

At least 100 US athletes unvaccinated as Olympics begin

TOKYO -- About 100 of the 613 U.S. athletes descending on Tokyo for the Olympics are unvaccinated, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee's medical chief said hours before Friday night's opening ceremony. Medical director Jonathan Finnoff said 567 of the American athletes had filled out their health histories as they...

Comments / 0

Community Policy