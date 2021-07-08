Rita J. Bokelman, 87, of Greensburg passed away on July 8, 2021. She was born on December 16, 1933 in Greensburg, the daughter of Joseph and Clara Laudick Fisse. Rita was a graduate of Clarksburg High School. She married Arnold “Ink” Bokelman on June 14, 1958 and together they had three children: Mark, Michael, and Ann. Rita was a cafeteria worker for North Decatur Schools for over 32 years, retiring in 2009. She was a member of the St. Mary’s Catholic Church.