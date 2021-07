Families nationwide began receiving child tax credit payments from the federal government last week, but some worry the poorest Americans may never see a dollar. Huge numbers of people are eligible for cash under the American Rescue Plan, including the most needy Americans. But many of them make so little money, they don't file taxes, which is legally permissible but now a hindrance: Because the IRS disburses the tax credit money, so-called non-filers are unknown to them. And if you're not seen, you can't get paid.