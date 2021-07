Houston Texans trade rumors are buzzing with the news that wide receiver N’Keal Harry has formally requested a trade from the New England Patriots. The Texans are a pipeline for former Patriots, with 14 former Pats on the roster. Is Harry the next in line to join some of his former teammates? Could the Texans improve with someone like N’Keal Harry in their receiver corps? Chat Sports host Tom Downey takes a deep dive into Harry, the Texans and what a potential trade could look like in today’s video. Let’s show the bosses at Chat Sports that Texans fans represent - get us to 1,000 subscribers!