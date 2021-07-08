St. Cloud Hosting Bus ‘Roadeo’ This Weekend

(KNSI) – St. Cloud Metro Bus is playing host to the 33rd Annual Minnesota State Bus Roadeo this Friday and Saturday. The event is free and open to the public to watch, with opening ceremonies kicking off at 7 a.m. Saturday at St. Cloud State University’s K Lot. The large bus division competition starts at 8 a.m., then the small bus competition takes place at 1 p.m. Bus operators from around the state will drive on a challenge course and will be scored on how fast they finish the course and how well they complete each task.