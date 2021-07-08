Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'Tomorrow War' Sequel Talks Underway With Chris Pratt, Director Chris McKay Returning

By Adam B. Vary
SFGate
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe battle may be won, but “The Tomorrow War” continues. A week after the time-traveling alien invasion thriller premiered on Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Studios and Skydance are already in talks to produce a sequel to the film. The current plan is for director Chris McKay, screenwriter Zach Dean, and stars Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, Sam Richardson, Betty Gilpin, Edwin Hodge and J.K. Simmons to all return for a second go around, but no cast deals are done yet.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.k. Simmons
Person
Edwin Hodge
Person
Betty Gilpin
Person
Yvonne Strahovski
Person
Chris Pratt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tomorrow War#Amazon Studios#Paramount Pictures#Screen Engine#The White Spikes#Variety S Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Instagram
Related
MoviesCollider

How Chris Pratt Lost His Way as a Leading Man

In 2014, there was something at least somewhat unique about Chris Pratt getting to headline a major blockbuster like Guardians of the Galaxy. True, he was a white guy named Chris, which made him one of many among Marvel Cinematic Universe leading men. However, the blockbuster landscape at this point was about finding the next teenage heartthrob in the vein of Robert Pattinson or Josh Hutcherson. Contrasting that was Pratt, a guy in his mid-30s who had abs to spare but was more dorky than dreamy. He couldn’t even hand off an Infinity Stone without accidentally dropping the precious item.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

The Tomorrow War Sequel In Early Development At Amazon

Well, that didn’t take long. Sci-fi blockbuster The Tomorrow War only premiered on Amazon last Friday, and on the press circuit director Chris McKay was talking up the prospect of sequels and spinoffs, something the platform is evidently keen to explore now that discussions are already underway to reunite the core creative team for a sequel.
Moviesnewsbrig.com

The Tomorrow War 2 in Works at Amazon Studios; Chris Pratt’s Film Is Getting a Sequel After Garnering Raving Reviews From the Critics

Amazon Studios and Skydance have started developing a follow-up movie to their latest hit The Tomorrow War. The Chris Pratt-starrer debuted on streamer Amazon Prime Video last week and was appreciated by the critics for its action and performances. Chris Mackay, who directed the sci-fi action movie, and Pratt will return for the sequel, reported Deadline. The Tomorrow War Review: Chris Pratt’s Sci-Fi Film Leaves Fans Divided.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Chris Pratt Calls The Tomorrow War The Number 1 Movie In America, But What Does That Really Mean

At the end of the July 4th weekend Chris Pratt thanked fans for making The Tomorrow War the number one movie in America. That's a fairly standard thing to hear from the star of a big movie release, but it usually comes alongside the announcement that the movie saw a particular box office result. The Tomorrow War had no box office of any kind in America as the movie was released exclusively on Amazon's Prime Video platform. So was The Tomorrow War really the number one movie in America?
MoviesWTKR

Act 3 Podcast: The Tomorrow War and Which Marvel "Chris" is the Biggest Star

Hello and welcome to another edition of the Act 3 podcast! This week the boys are talking about more business wheelings and dealings in the streaming space. "But business news sounds boring," you might be saying to yourself. Ok, ok. We hear you. What about trying to figure out which "Chris" from the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the biggest star right now? That's right, is it Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, or Chris Pratt? See if the Chris you selected matches what Steven and Chandler think. And since we just mentioned Chris Pratt, he's in a new movie that's currently streaming on Amazon Prime. We're talking about "The Tomorrow War" this week. How does this alien invasion summer blockbuster live up to others in the genre like "Independence Day?" All that and more in this episode of Act 3!
MoviesBirmingham Star

Chris Pratt-starrer 'The Black Belt' finds its director

Washington [US], July 8 (ANI): 'Saturday Night Live' director Paul Briganti will helm Chris Pratt-starrer indie comedy 'The Black Belt'. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Pratt is starring and producing the project through his banner, Indivisible Productions, with producing partner Jon Schumacher. Monarch Media and its principals Steve Barnett and...
Movieshorrornewsnetwork.net

Will The Sun Come Out For ‘The Tomorrow War’ Sequel?

It looks like action icon Chris Pratt has his sights set on tomorrow. With the horror/sf hit The Tomorrow War setting new streaming standards on Amazon Prime Video over the Fourth of July weekend, Skydance Media and Amazon Studios are already talking about a follow-up to the futuristic romp, according to Deadline.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Chris Pratt Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Ever since Guardians of the Galaxy turned him into a superstar, Chris Pratt has almost exclusively tended to operate in the realm of broad, crowd-pleasing blockbusters. There’s no doubting his talents as an actor, but it would also mark a refreshing change of pace to see him do something other than rely on his natural charm, comic timing and charisma on the big screen.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Tomorrow’s War 2 Ongoing: Amazon Bets Strong on Chris Pratt and the Aliens of the Future

The war of tomorrow, the hit new sci-fi action movie by Chris Pratt that has premiered Amazon Video recently, it will have a direct sequel. This is how the medium collects it Deadline, ensuring that Amazon Y Skydance, its main managers, are already planning the production of a second part that will maintain the main creative core of the original, that is, with Chris Pratt and the rest of the cast with the director Chris McKay.
Celebritiesmetaflix.com

Does Chris Pratt Want to Conquer Late Night?

While promoting his film “The Tomorrow War” this week, Chris Pratt seemed to subtly express his interest in taking over late night. He hinted at this on both “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”. James Corden mentioned that Pratt’s father-in-law, Arnold Schwarzenneger, had once said...
Worldmarketresearchtelecast.com

Chris Pratt is afraid of Brazil

Few Hollywood actors manage to go down in history for their versatility and Chris Pratt It is one of them. His passage through the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Guardians of the Galaxy catapulted him to international fame and, also, opened many doors to different paths that, now, are his current career.
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

‘The Tomorrow War’: Amazon Reportedly Planning a Sequel to the Sci-fi Monster Movie

Paramount and Skydance’s sci-fi movie The Tomorrow War is now available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, and I was personally delighted to discover over the weekend that it’s a hell of a good time. It’s big silly fun with a lot of heart, centered on a future war with aliens that citizens in the present are drafted into. And make no mistake, it’s a MONSTER MOVIE.
SoccerNew Scientist

The Tomorrow War review: Chris Pratt time travels to save our future

FOOTBALL fans, don’t you just hate it when yobs invade the pitch? Schoolteacher Dan Forester (Chris Pratt) is watching soccer on television with his daughter Muri when heavily armed soldiers fall from the sky, ruining a perfectly good goal. They have their reasons. Where they are from, 30 years in...
Moviestrendingetc.com

The Suicide Squad: Chris Pratt Gets A Rat Named After Him

This crazy movie’s director James Gunn recently revealed that there are real rats in the new movie and that’s not all the craziness there is. Check this out. James Gunn who is the writer and director of the movie explained that out of all the rats there are in “The Suicide Squad”, one is named after the “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor “Chris Pratt”. The duos of James and Chris have also previously worked in a group of movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Interestingly, despite the fact that James was shut out from the project over a misunderstanding, he is back and currently working on the 3rd part of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy. The 3rd part of the Guardians of the Galaxy series is expected to hit theaters by May 2023.

Comments / 0

Community Policy