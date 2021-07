Jacob Rees-Mogg surprised MPs as he recited the John Barnes rap from “World In Motion” in a moment that has been described as “toe-curling” and “horrific”. The Tory minister quoted New Order’s Italia 90 anthem while in the House of Commons on Thursday, before heaping praise on the England team manager Gareth Southgate.The bizarre moment unfolded after Labour shadow Commons leader Thangam Debbonaire said Boris Johnson should spend some time “studying at the Gareth Southgate school of leadership”.Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg quoted lines rapped by footballer John Barnes in the song World In Motion in the Commons following England's Euro 2020 semi-final victory over Denmarkhttps://t.co/U3tArRmeEv...