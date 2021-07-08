Cancel
How Do We Feel About F1 2021's Driver Ratings?

By Adam Ismail
Jalopnik
Cover picture for the articleA few weeks after revealing the ratings for its seven classic drivers, Codemasters has now posted F1 2021's current driver ratings for all of us to argue over. Once again, I think they’re worth sharing, because as a sports fan there’s nothing more weirdly satisfying than good-natured arguments with other fans about how over- or underrated a particular competitor is, based on selective evidence that supports existing biases. After years of doing it with Madden, NBA 2K and The Show, I’m excited to do it with F1. It’s like the bedrock of western civilization at this point.

