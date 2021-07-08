Missing Lake Havasu City man found dead in Mohave County

(Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

(LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz.) A man who had been missing since June 19 was found dead in Mohave County Saturday near the Colorado River, The Arizona Republic reported.

William Michael Lewis, a 62-year-old Lake Havasu City man, was reported missing in the middle of June. His family called the Mohave County Sheriff's Office July 1 when they found his vehicle parked just south of the city.

Search and rescue teams started searching the desert area on the evening of July 1. Lewis' body was found just two days later.

Information on his cause of death was not immediately available.

Lake Havasu City is located near the Arizona-California border, just under 200 miles northwest of Phoenix.