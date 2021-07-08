Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mohave County, AZ

Missing Lake Havasu City man found dead in Mohave County

Posted by 
PHX Sun-Times
PHX Sun-Times
 14 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=289drF_0arETwZX00
(Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

(LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz.) A man who had been missing since June 19 was found dead in Mohave County Saturday near the Colorado River, The Arizona Republic reported.

William Michael Lewis, a 62-year-old Lake Havasu City man, was reported missing in the middle of June. His family called the Mohave County Sheriff's Office July 1 when they found his vehicle parked just south of the city.

Search and rescue teams started searching the desert area on the evening of July 1. Lewis' body was found just two days later.

Information on his cause of death was not immediately available.

Lake Havasu City is located near the Arizona-California border, just under 200 miles northwest of Phoenix.

Comments / 7

PHX Sun-Times

PHX Sun-Times

Phoenix, AZ
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay up to date and connected with what's happening in the Valley of the Sun. The Phoenix Sun-Times offers the latest in breaking news, politics sports and culture.

 https://twitter.com/PhoenixSunTimes
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mohave County, AZ
Lake Havasu City, AZ
Government
State
Arizona State
Mohave County, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Lake Havasu City, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Mohave County, AZ
Government
City
Lake Havasu City, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Lewis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Havasu#Colorado River#Rescue Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Desert
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Mesa, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Mesa man arrested in connection with January road-rage shooting

(Sean Gallup / Getty Images) (MESA, Ariz.) A Mesa man was arrested on suspicion of trying to ram into someone's car and shooting at it, among other crimes, azfamily reported. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said Adrian F. Gonzalez is the suspect in a road rage shooting that happened on the Loop 101 Freeway near Ray Road on Jan. 21.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Man hospitalized after shooting at Phoenix apartment

(Spencer Platt / Getty Images) (PHOENIX) A man was sent to the hospital Monday morning after he was injured in a shooting at a Phoenix apartment, 12 News reported. The Phoenix Police Department said officers responded to a shooting near 20th and Roosevelt streets at the Imperial Apartments complex around 11 a.m.
Scottsdale, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Body pulled from canal in Scottsdale

(Scott Olson / Getty Images) (SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.) Authorities are investigating after a person's body was found in a Scottsdale canal on Monday, ABC 15 reported. The Scottsdale Police Department said the body was found near Scottsdale and Camelback roads.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Phoenix

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Phoenix: 1. Virtual Sales Representative; 2. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 07/20/2021, Average $60,195/Year; 3. REMOTE Partner Success Manager (SaaS, Market Research); 4. Driver-A-Transport; 5. Real Time Analyst - WFM (call center analyst); 6.

Comments / 7

Community Policy