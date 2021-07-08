Severe Weather Statement issued for Fairfield, New Haven by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Fairfield; New Haven THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL FAIRFIELD AND NORTHWESTERN NEW HAVEN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 245 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However wind gusts in excess of 40 mph, pea size hail, and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm as it moves east through northern New haven County. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for southern Connecticut...and southeastern New York. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Upton NY.