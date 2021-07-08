Cancel
Monmouth County, NJ

Severe Weather Statement issued for Monmouth by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Monmouth A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL MONMOUTH COUNTY At 244 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Elberon, or over Long Branch, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Tinton Falls, Red Bank, Highlands and Lincroft. This includes Garden State Parkway between mile markers 101 and 103, and near mile marker 110. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Highlands, NJ
Tinton Falls, NJ
Monmouth County, NJ
