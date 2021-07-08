Severe Weather Statement issued for Monmouth by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Monmouth A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL MONMOUTH COUNTY At 244 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Elberon, or over Long Branch, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Tinton Falls, Red Bank, Highlands and Lincroft. This includes Garden State Parkway between mile markers 101 and 103, and near mile marker 110. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH