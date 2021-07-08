Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Garfield, Phillips, Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 12:45:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 13:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Garfield; Phillips; Valley The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Phillips County in northeastern Montana West central Garfield County in northeastern Montana Southwestern Valley County in northeastern Montana * Until 145 PM MDT. * At 1245 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fourchette, or 26 miles east of Zortman, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Fourchette, Devils Creek Rec Area and Sun Prairie. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH