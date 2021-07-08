Cancel
Hyde County, NC

Tornado Warning issued for Hyde by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 14:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Please send your reports of wind and/or hail damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Target Area: Hyde The National Weather Service in Newport has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Hyde County in eastern North Carolina * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 243 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Swan Quarter Ferry Terminal, or 23 miles north of Cedar Island, moving north at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Swindell Fork, Scranton, Fairfield, Rose Bay, Lake Mattamuskeet, Alligator Lake and Swan Quarter Ferry Terminal. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN

alerts.weather.gov

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Warning#Extreme Weather#Alligator Lake And
