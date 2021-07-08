Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, Hamilton, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 14:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Butler; Hamilton; Warren A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN HAMILTON...EASTERN BUTLER AND WESTERN WARREN COUNTIES UNTIL 315 PM EDT At 245 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Seven Mile to Dunlap, moving east at 20 mph. STORM HAZARDS INCLUDE Winds to 40 mph Locations impacted include Hamilton, Middletown, Fairfield, Mason, Forest Park, Springboro, Sharonville, Monroe, Blue Ash, Loveland, Trenton, Franklin, Springdale, Montgomery, Carlisle, South Middletown, West Chester, Ross, Seven Mile and Williamsdale. This includes the following Interstates I-71 in Ohio between mile markers 18 and 22. I-75 in Ohio between mile markers 16 and 38. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely.