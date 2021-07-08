Special Weather Statement issued for White by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 10:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: White SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WHITE COUNTY UNTIL 215 PM CDT At 145 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Enfield, or 8 miles west of Carmi, moving east at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Carmi, Norris City, Crossville, Enfield, Maunie, Springerton and Phillipstown.