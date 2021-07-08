Fan survey ranks Reid, Belichick as best coaches in NFL; Ron Rivera gets fewest votes

As a coach, Ron Rivera learned early on it was important to own up to a mistake. Speaking at a coaching clinic Wednesday, Rivera recalled how as the coach of the Panthers, he admitted to a candidate for an open position on his staff that he whiffed on not hiring him the first time around. He was likely referring to Jim Skipper, the former Panthers running backs coach who was let go in 2011 prior to Rivera’s first season — only to rejoin the franchise two years later. In recruiting him, Rivera told him he was wrong not to give him a chance before.