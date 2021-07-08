Fan survey ranks Reid, Belichick as best coaches in NFL; Ron Rivera gets fewest votes
NFL head coaches are measured by one thing – winning – so it should come as no surprise who fans think are the best coaches in the NFL. A survey conducted by Bookies.com, in which it asked 50 fans of each of the league’s 32 teams to rank coaches in the NFL, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick came out on top, with 23% of fans voting for each of them as the best coach in the league.www.audacy.com
