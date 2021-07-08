Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Fairfield, Northern Middlesex, Northern New Haven by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Fairfield; Northern Middlesex; Northern New Haven A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHERN FAIRFIELD NORTHWESTERN NEW HAVEN AND NORTHERN MIDDLESEX COUNTIES At 244 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Southbury, moving northeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Waterbury, Meriden, Middletown, Wallingford, Shelton, Naugatuck, Southbury, Wolcott, Durham, Newtown, Hamden, Cheshire, North Haven, Monroe and Seymour. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.