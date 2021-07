FORT DODGE — Carly Goodwin came into Tuesday's 1A state consolation game with one goal in mind: Send Kaylee Weber, Sigourney softball's only senior, out with a win. "I knew as soon as I stepped on the field it was going to be my catcher's last game and I wanted to soak in every single moment with her," Goodwin said. "Every single pitch. I'm so lucky to have spent time with her and to have her catch for me."