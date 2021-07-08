Cancel
Chester County, PA

West Grove Woman's 400 Square Feet of Living Space a Testament to the Surge of Interest in Tiny Homes

The appeal of the sprawling Chester County estate, in all its multi-roomed glory, certainly speaks to a segment of the home-buying public. But a growing number of purchasers of Chester County real estate are opting for something smaller. Much smaller. Roger Morris peeked into this trend for Main Line Today.

So-called tiny houses, those with 400 square feet of living space or less, are often sought by young couples. They seek to escape the massive domiciles of their parents and opt for something more environmentally friendly.

On the other end of the spectrum, some older shoppers prefer a nook that is easy to care for and navigate. They look for properties that are close to their adult children and grandchildren.

“I’m 65, so I can’t fix things around the house when they break, plus I don’t need all those extra rooms to fill up with stuff,” said Karen Eckard, who moved into a custom-built tiny home close to her daughter’s farm outside West Grove.

Eckard bought her home from Lancaster County’s TinyLux Homes. She had several requests for customization before purchasing the house, including installing cathedral ceilings and creating a bedroom large enough to fit a queen-size bed and a full bath.

“The kitchen and kitchen counters are a decent size, and I have decorative tiles above the stove,” she said.

Read more about tiny homes in Main Line Today.

