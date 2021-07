The Norwalk baseball team hosted Waukee in Wednesday’s Class 4A Substate 8 Final, and fell in a stunning defeat, 13-0 in six innings, as aired on KNIA3. The game started with two straight walks in the top of the first, followed by two doubles, allowing Waukee to take a 3-0 lead after one. A sacrifice fly scored one in the second, and Waukee tacked on three more in the third. Leading 9-0 in the sixth, Waukee’s Colin Evers hit a grand slam to take the 13-0 lead, enacting the run rule. Norwalk loaded the bases in the bottom of the sixth, but came up empty as the game ended.