Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Ai-Driven Care Coordination Advances Health Equity and Well-Being in Marginalized Communities

SFGate
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE, Fla. (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. A unique intelligent coordinated care system, C3S, is officially releasing its AI-driven platform 1.0, which will allow hospitals, health care providers and health service organizations, nonprofits, legal institutions, and other types of community service organizations to organize services across a variety of professional contexts around the country. The system uses advanced artificial intelligence to link providers into a single cohesive network, allowing multiple sectors to seamlessly communicate and coordinate care both with one another and their clients. This ensures individuals, particularly those in marginalized communities, can get the help they need as quickly as possible.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Service#Health Service#Health Equity#Marginalized#Ai#Artificial Intelligence#Prweb#Community Action Agency#Special Programs#Ai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Technology
Related
Los Angeles, CAABC7 Los Angeles

More reporting and resources about health care equity

As the COVID-19 pandemic raged, the data just kept coming about the unequal impact and the unequal access to important help. People of color were being hit harder by infections and deaths. They were facing less access to testing sites. Then, once vaccines became available, they had less access to shots.
Health Servicespasadenanow.com

$3 Million Caltech Center to Advance At-Home Health Care Technology

A multi-institution partnership that includes Caltech aims to develop clinically validated technologies to remotely monitor patient health. Caltech, the University of Arizona, Baylor College of Medicine, and USC have joined together to create a new National Science Foundation (NSF) center that aims to shift health care from a model that requires patients to receive care in a hospital or doctor’s office to a model in which patients manage their health from home.
HealthVentureBeat

How AI can enable better health care outcomes

Artificial intelligence isn’t just a tool for pure tech — health care providers can use it too. Clinical practice and AI go together, three top health care leaders at national enterprises agreed during a panel at Transform 2021 hosted by VentureBeat general manager Shuchi Rana. Using data to reduce medical...
HealthThrive Global

Focusing On Human Performance to Optimize Human Health, Productivity, and Well-being

JAZZ Venture Partners focuses on “Human Performance” as we invest in companies that leverage technology to optimize human health, productivity, and well-being. In addition to improving health in a clinical setting, our investments seek to improve lives comprehensively across how we live, learn, work and play. A core part of our thesis is that the emerging understanding of the mind and the brain, through developments in neuroscience, will allow technology applications to influence human behavior in new and sustainable ways. We believe these science-based innovations will ultimately create greater value for all stakeholders.
Public HealthGovExec.com

GovExec Daily: Using AI to Solve Problems in Health Care and Beyonfd

The COVID-19 pandemic taught many lessons. Perhaps one of the biggest is how much artificial intelligence can help innovate and increase the efficacy of billing and health care records. Agencies like the Department of Health and Human Services and the Defense Department have already used AI to analyze contract and manufacturing information to order PPE during the heart of the pandemic.
Politicshimss.org

HIMSS and PCHAlliance Comment on RFI on Methods and Leading Practices for Advancing Equity and Support for Underserved Communities through Government

On July 6, HIMSS and PCHAlliance submitted a letter in response to the Office of Management and Budget’s (OMB) Request for Information (RFI), on Methods and Leading Practices for Advancing Equity and Support for Underserved Communities through Government. This RFI aimed to solicit input on available methods, approaches and tools that could assist in identifying effective methods for assessing whether agency policies and actions equitably serve all eligible individuals and communities, particularly those that are currently and historically underserved.
Health ServicesForbes

A Pandemic Silver Lining: Building Better Health Care Infrastructure And Advancing Health Equity

The COVID-19 pandemic laid bare the persistent and deep-rooted challenges of ensuring equitable health outcomes for all. As a global society we were forced to face the fact that, even in the 21st century, communities around the world still lack basic medical care as a result of underfunding in public health infrastructure. It challenged us all – public and private sector alike – to re-think the status quo and rebuild and reinvest in more equitable and affordable health care infrastructure.
Illinois Stateriverbender.com

Touchette Regional Hospital To Receive Health Care Transformation Funds To Address Health Equity And Access In The East St. Louis Area

CENTREVILLE -Touchette Regional Hospital is grateful to have its East St. Louis Health Transformation Partnership, an investment in health and healthcare in the region, approved by the State of Illinois. The plan will focus on creating community-based programs to increase access to healthcare services, eliminate disparities, and improve overall health for the region.
Advocacycoinspeaker.com

Community-Driven Projects and Their Nature

Crowdfunding, community participation, and democratic voting are key elements that create what many see as a decentralized yet interactive system that drives innovation. For any idea, even in cryptocurrency, we need start-up capital. And this is the problem – to find this start-up capital. There are several solutions in the traditional FIAT world. One of the most popular ones is “pitching”. It goes as follows: an entrepreneur has a unique idea or concept that he or she assumes might fill the niche that hasn’t yet been filled or it is not executed to the proper degree. Now when the mind is in the right place, all that is needed is a platform to realize that. Here our entrepreneur can go two ways: directly pitch an idea (preferably with an MVP or proven concept) to the Capital Investors, and fully expound on the demand and niche it will fill, and hope that everything will be alright. The other way, however, is crowdfunding. This one is really interesting because it relies wholly on the community to fundraise a project. The most prominent example of this kind is Kickstarter. Anyone can submit a project on the platform and fundraise if there is a demand from users to back it up. However it opens up a chasm for a wider array of entrepreneurial enthusiasts to try their luck on the platform without committing too much money-wise. A project is being fully funded not by the whales but rather receives all of the funding needed strictly from the community. This has been successfully implemented in cryptocurrency.
AdvocacyWicked Local

OPINION COLUMN: Staying engaged in community a key to well-being for seniors

The role of a social worker is to help improve the lives of individuals by providing resources and assistance needed to cope with problems they are facing. As a social service organization, Old Colony Elder Services’ (OCES) mission is to support the independence and dignity of older adults and individuals with disabilities by providing essential information and services that promote healthy and safe living.
Healthhealthleadersmedia.com

Baptist Health names first Chief Well-being Officer

With an increase worldwide in clinician stress and burnout ― worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic ― Baptist Health South Florida has named Ana Viamonte Ros, MD, as its first Chief Well-being Officer. Dr. Viamonte Ros, also medical director of Palliative Care and Bioethics Services at Baptist Health, will lead an initiative to make mental health wellness and overall well-being a priority. It will include developing system-wide strategy and support to help all Baptist Health physicians, clinicians and employees facing the stress, anxiety, exhaustion and depression common in the healthcare industry today.
Aurora, ILdupagepolicyjournal.com

Advocate Good Samaritan exec Rhoades: Medicaid bill will 'advance our journey toward health equity'

Dr. Bill Rhoades, chief medical officer at Advocate Good Samaritan, welcomed Gov. J.B. Pritzker and other lawmakers during the signing of the Medicaid omnibus bill. Rhoades was appreciative of the health care effort as he also talked about the medical attention and protection needed by Illinoisans with regard to COVID-19 and the countrywide requirement of blood donations.
Providence, RITurnto10.com

Hasbro Children's Hospital chosen to help advance health equity

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Hasbro Children's Hospital is participating in the "Accelerating Child Health Care Transformation" initiative. Rhode Island's only children's hospital, chosen as one of only 12 pediatric practices in the country in this initiative funded by the Robert Wood Johnson. These 12 practices will work with the Center...
Duval County, FLjacksonvillefreepress.com

You Are Not Alone: Baptist Health and Voices Institute Partner to Support Mental Well-Being in the Black Community

By Selena Webster-Bass, Founder/CEO, Voices Institute – As the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and racial injustice unfold, communities of color experience stress, anxiety, depression, and racial trauma. According to the National Association of Mental Illness (NAMI), mental illness affects 17% of Black adults, 18% of Hispanic/Latinx adults, 14% of Asian adults, and 32% of multiracial adults. Recent suicide data from the Florida Health Charts shows the rate of suicide among African American Duval County youth ages 15-19 doubled between 2019 and 2020. Suicide is the second leading cause of death of youth ages 15-24 and the tenth leading cause of death for all Americans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy