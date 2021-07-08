Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Barbara County, CA

Lompoc Valley Medical staff prepare for Delta Variant as COVID cases rise in Santa Barbara County

By Karen Cruz-Orduña
Posted by 
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b15Bp_0arERz9I00

LOMPOC, Calif. - Doctors at Lompoc Valley Medical Center gear up for the Delta Variant, as the number of COVID cases continue to rise across Santa Barbara County.

According to LVMC’s Chief Operations Officer Dr. Naishadh Buch, “if a patient comes to the hospital and tests positive for COVID-19 and has been vaccinated, their sample will be forwarded by PDL to the appropriate lab to check for the variant.”

Santa Barbara County Public Health Director Dr. Van Do-Reynoso, the Delta Variant is highly contagious, compared to the original COVID-19 virus.

Dr. Do-Reynoso said the department is continuing its efforts in getting County residents vaccinated against COVID-19.

As of July 7, Public Health reported 14 new COVID-19 cases. For more info, click here.

The post Lompoc Valley Medical staff prepare for Delta Variant as COVID cases rise in Santa Barbara County appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
1K+
Followers
513
Post
204K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lompoc, CA
Health
Santa Barbara County, CA
Health
Local
California Health
City
Lompoc, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Government
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
Lompoc, CA
Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Lompoc, CA
Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Lompoc Valley Medical#Delta Variant#Covid#Lvmc#Pdl#Newschannel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
California StatePosted by
News Channel 3-12

Thieves in California are stealing scarce water amid extreme drought, ‘devastating’ some communities

By Brisa Colon, CNN As an extreme drought grips California, making water increasingly scarce, thieves are making off with billions of gallons of the precious resource, tapping into fire hydrants, rivers, and even small family homes and farms. State and local officials say water theft is a long running-issue, but the intensifying drought has driven The post Thieves in California are stealing scarce water amid extreme drought, ‘devastating’ some communities appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.

Comments / 0

Community Policy