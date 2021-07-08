Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Zimbabwe's new bourse draws listing interest from foreign miner

omahanews.net
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCaledonia Mining, Zimbabwe's second-largest gold producer by volume, has begun the process for listing on the country's new bourse, which trades exclusively in US dollars. The listing planned for this year will be the first by a foreign-owned mining company on the Victoria Falls Exchange, or VFEX. It is contingent on market conditions and improved payments in US dollars for gold produced at the Jersey-based mineral exploration and development company's Blanket gold mine in the southwest of the country, it said in a statement.

www.omahanews.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zimbabwe#Us Dollars#Bourse#Mining Equipment#Ih Advisory Pvt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
Place
Africa
News Break
Stock Market
Related
Economybirminghamnews.net

Japan's exports in H1 rise 23.2 pct, largest gain in 11 years

TOKYO, July 21 (Xinhua) -- Japan's exports in the first half of 2021 increased by 23.2 percent from the previous year, logging the largest year-on-year growth in 11 years, revealing the global economic rebound from the recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to government data, local media reported Wednesday.
Marketsomahanews.net

Market exchange rates in China -- July 21

BEIJING, July 21 (Xinhua) -- The following are the central parity rates of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, against 24 major currencies announced Wednesday by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System:. Currency Unit Central parity rate in yuan. U.S. dollar 100 648.35. Euro 100 763.75. Japanese yen 100...
Public HealthThegardenisland.com

Japan’s exports, imports zoom amid world pandemic recovery

TOKYO — Japan’s exports in June jumped 48.6% from the year before, marking the fourth straight month of growth, the Finance Ministry said Wednesday. Imports for the month grew 32.7%, totaling 6.83 trillion yen ($62 billion). Exports for the month totaled 7.2 trillion yen ($66 billion), according to government data.
WorldCoinDesk

India’s Central Bank Considering Pilot Programs for CBDC: Report

The Reserve Bank of India is considering running a series of pilot programs for a proposed central bank digital currency (CBDC), Deputy Governor T. Rabi Sankar said. The deputy governor said in a speech Thursday that the central bank was weighing a "phased introduction" of a digital rupee to allow time for required legal changes to the country's foreign-exchange rules, according to a Bloomberg report.
Economy101.9 KELO-FM

China’s central bank requires non-bank payment firms to report overseas IPOs

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s central bank issued rules on Friday about non-bank payment firms’ reporting of major events, including a requirement to report plans for overseas initial public offerings. Non-bank payment firms should report both domestic and overseas listing plans, according to a statement from the People’s Bank of China...
Trafficengineeringdaily.net

The Birth of "China's Longest Pipeline"

The land from Baotou city to Baiyun Obo mining area is quiet and vast. Underneath it, the Baiyun slurry and water supply pipelines of Baotou Steel, known as "China's No. 1 Pipeline", are like two giant dragons born out of the sky, traversing Inner Mongolia. Thousands of miles of grassland.
San Francisco, CAAmerican Banker

MoneyGram draws takeover interest from Stellar, Advent

MoneyGram International, one of the largest money-transfer services in the U.S., has received preliminary takeover interest from Stellar Development Foundation and the private equity firm Advent International, according to people familiar with the matter. San Francisco-based Stellar, which oversees a network for facilitating cross-border payments, is working with Advent on...
Worldomahanews.net

Roundup: Tokyo stocks close lower on concerns over COVID-19 surge

TOKYO, July 15 (Xinhua) -- Tokyo stocks closed lower Thursday as worries grew about a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases a day after Tokyo reported over 1,000 new infections for the first time in two months. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average finished the day down 329.40 points, or 1.15 percent,...
Economyhoustonmirror.com

China's Heilongjiang posts robust H1 foreign trade growth

HARBIN, July 21 (Xinhua) -- Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province saw its foreign trade grow by 18.4 percent year on year to reach 93.15 billion yuan (about 14.4 billion U.S. dollars) in the first half of this year, local customs authorities said Wednesday. Over the period, the province's imports rose by...
Retailomahanews.net

How COVID has affected UK businesses - and what happens after July 19

Britain will be finally free of most of the restrictions placed on it during the pandemic from July 19 (and Northern Ireland from July 26). Armed with the knowledge that the majority of the adult population has been double-vaccinated, officials are removing almost all legal restrictions on social contact. What...
Economyomahanews.net

Laos concerned about 'debt trap' as China ups investment

Vientiane [Laos] July 13 (ANI): With investments by China in infrastructure projects in Laos increasing, there is growing concern in the Southeast Asian country about falling into a 'debt trap'. A number of Chinese-backed highway projects are part of the communist nation's Belt and Road initiative a massive economic zone...
Businessomahanews.net

Malaysian Ringgit weakens to 4.20 against USD, lowest since August 2020

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 (Xinhua) -- Malaysian Ringgit weakened past 4.20 against the U.S. dollars on Wednesday for the first time since August 2020, as U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) signals an earlier tapering, and rising domestic COVID-19 cases drag sentiment. At 5:00 p.m. local time, the Ringgit depreciated to 4.2015...
Economyomahanews.net

Sales for GM China jump 5.2 percent in Q2, company reports

BEIJING, China: General Motors maintained its continuing progress in Q2 in China, delivering over 750,000 vehicles, a 5.2-percent increase as compared to Q2 2020. Also, the U.S.-headquartered Cadillac performed strongly, witnessing a robust 42-percent growth in sales of the 3-row, full-size luxury sport utility vehicle XT6 to reach some 10,000 units, whereas a 40-percent growth in demand was recorded for its GL8 premium MPVs to more than 45,000 vehicles.
Aerospace & Defensenationalinterest.org

Air Force Crisis: U.S. Pilots Aren’t Confident They Can Defeat China

The present crisis has its roots in the period of relative geopolitical calm that followed the end of the Cold War. Here's What You Need to Remember: “In a way, China and Russia have rendered the U.S. military a service through their prowess and sheer cheek. Formidable competitors are compelling U.S. fighting forces to survey the tactical and strategic environment anew, sharpen their skills, and fortify their nerves.”
Aerospace & Defensenationalinterest.org

Want to Mine the Taiwan Strait? Send in These Bombers

China steadily is building up the forces it could deploy in an attempted invasion of Taiwan. Here's What You Need to Remember: The Air Force operates more than 70 B-52s and, in the event of war, could deploy dozens of the huge planes to the Asia-Pacific region or fly them from the United States for missions over the Pacific war zone. It’s not hard to imagine formations of B-52s quickly laying hundreds or even thousands of mines.
Chinacitizensjournal.us

China Threatens To Begin World War III

A video has appeared online that reportedly is circulating among Chinese Communist Party channels in which the repressive regime on the mainland there threatens to unleash a “continuous” nuclear war on the world. “When we liberate Taiwan, if Japan dares to intervene by force, even if it only deploys one...
Economydigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks Fourth Round To Be Approved By August?

Stimulus checks in the previous round had been approved nearly about four months back from now, and it was the largest round which paid out at $1,400 per family, who are eligible Americans. Since the rolling out of the payments, a sharp decline in the hardship rates was observed. However, the effect caused by the impact payments and rolling out stimulus checks can be seen to be fading.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Dubai is making its own fake rain to beat 122F heat

The monsoon-like downpour drenches a busy highway, causing tricky driving conditions for the stream of SUVs. Sudden waterfalls appear on the side of the road.It would be a common sight in parts of Southeast Asia, but this is the United Arab Emirates, in the height of a summer heatwave which has seen temperatures regularly surpass 120F.And according to the UAE’s National Center of Meteorology, the precipitation was enhanced by cloud seeding operations to increase rainfall in the Gulf country.On Sunday, the UAE’s national weather service released video footage of the heavy downpours.Its cloud seeding operations are part of an...

Comments / 0

Community Policy