Shohei Ohtani Is The Best Player Ever

Sports Illustrated
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShohei Ohtani is the best baseball player ever right now. And I don’t think that’s hyperbole. That’s not to say he will wind up the best to ever do it, he’s already 27 and has a long way to go to get into those conversations. It’s just to say no one has ever been better than he is at this moment. I sure hope you haven’t taken a drink every time you’ve heard him compared to Babe Ruth, who has always been held up as baseball’s mythical figure.

