Moore non-committal on WNBA return with documentary upcoming

By DOUG FEINBERG AP Basketball Writer
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Maya Moore's husband Jonathan Irons had a quick answer when asked if he wanted to see his wife, play basketball again. “I see her all the time. we have a basketball hoop in the back of the house," he said laughing during an interview with The Associated Press this week. “She's still got it. She made a trick shot from her mama's bedroom to the goal. She still shoots from deep and will shoot your lights out.”

