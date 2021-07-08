Moore non-committal on WNBA return with documentary upcoming

After a tumultuous start for the new-look Minnesota Lynx, the team has figured things out lately and has emerged as the hottest team in the league entering the month-long Olympic break which runs until Aug. 15. Winners of seven in a row and 12 of their last 15, the Lynx hold a record of 12-7 overall and are in the No. 4 seed in the WNBA standings with 13 games left to play in the second half of the summer before postseason action tips off.