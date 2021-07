The relationship between the U.S. and China is perhaps one history’s most important, and not simply because these are the world’s two largest economies. That economic relationship, which has been strained for some time, carries with it vital geopolitical implications and that’s even more true at a time when the world is attempting to move past the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. and China are proving somewhat adept at that, but as Chris Dillon, investment specialist in T. Rowe Price’s Multi-Asset division, notes, not all developing economies are following China’s lead. That could be a sign for investors to embrace active management when it comes to both China and broader emerging markets exposures.