In making his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, lauded composer Lorne Balfe met with Black Widow director Cate Shortland and proceeded to discuss everything but superhero movies. As Balfe told me during a recent extended interview, his early conversations with Shortland were about the intimate family aspect of Black Widow, which is how he hit upon the idea of drawing from Russian folk music for the film’s themes. However, given that a lot of Russian folk music is somewhat well-known, Balfe set about writing new Russian folk songs – albeit ones that could conceivably be old enough to have been sung to Natasha (Scarlett Johansson) and Yelena (Florence Pugh) when they were young.