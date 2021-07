WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A small plane made an emergency landing near K-96 and West on Wednesday evening. No injuries were reported. The plane was occupied by a 41-year-old male pilot from Wichita. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says the pilot was coming from Boulder, Colorado, to an airport in Augusta when the plane experienced engine failure. It caused the pilot to land near the closest airport, Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport. However, the pilot did not make it all the way there and had to make an emergency landing in a field near the airport.