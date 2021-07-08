‘Get Busy Living’: Bladen Journal Takes the Dufresne Refrain to Covid

Image source: Screenshot from June 14 WRAL story “Parents gather in Raleigh to protest school mask mandates.” The sign refers to recent research (among others, see here, here, and an RCT study here) showing specific ills affecting mask wearers including decrease in oxygen, increase in carbon dioxide, hypoxia, hypercapnia, dangerously high levels of carbon dioxide 3-7 times higher than the maximum limit (and worse for younger children), anemia, fatigue, headaches, respiratory impairment, temperature rise, and moisture under the masks (which harbors infectious bacteria). To date the governor and DHHS have not acknowledged the existence of any of this scientific research or other such studies. Nor for that matter have North Carolina’s political media shown any interest whatsoever in asking such basic, research-backed questions about what many researchers, health experts, economists, and parents consider cruelty by the state against schoolchildren.