Portishead Release Rare Cover Of ABBA’s ‘SOS’ On SoundCloud

By Will Schube
udiscovermusic.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePortishead have released their 2015 cover of ABBA’s “SOS” exclusively on SoundCloud. The song will appear on streaming services for the first time, while also utilizing SoundCloud’s “fan-powered royalty” system, whereby revenue from its streams are driven directly by the artist’s fan base. The system was introduced in March. As part of the release of “SOS,” SoundCloud and Portishead will make a contribution to Mind, a U.K. charity focused on mental health.

www.udiscovermusic.com

