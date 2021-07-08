Interview with Lt. Governor Sanford about the Coal Creek Station is cancelled due to technical difficulties

A portion of East Grand Forks will be without power for a period of time in a pre-planned outage set for Thursday, July 15, at 9:30 a.m. According to a release from East Grand Forks Water and Light, power will be stopped to allow workers to safely conduct maintenance activities, to ensure the ongoing reliability of the electric distribution system. The outage is expected to last approximately one hour, and will affect about 100 customers.